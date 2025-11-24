An 18-year-old youth, Tarun Saini from Baghpat, died after a massive transformer blast, which was fully captured on CCTV. The viral video shows him using his phone and then climbing the transformer before a huge fireball engulfs him.

A shocking and heartbreaking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has left the district shaken. A youth was caught on CCTV climbing onto an electrical transformer before a massive high-voltage blast threw him into a fireball. The video has now gone viral, raising questions about his state of mind and the safety of such open electrical structures.

Youth identified as 18-year-old Tarun Saini

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Tarun Saini, son of Ramgopal Saini, as reported by India TV. He lived in the Gandhi Road area under Baraut police station in Baghpat. According to the local police and his family, Tarun died after coming into contact with a high-voltage electrical transformer on November 22.

His family is in deep shock, as they were unaware that he had gone near the transformer.

CCTV footage shows the full sequence of events

A one-minute, 16-second CCTV footage from a nearby camera has brought the entire incident to light. In the viral video, Tarun is seen walking towards the transformer pole. He stands near it for a short time while using his mobile phone, possibly reading or texting.

He then moves closer to the transformer and appears to climb onto the structure. What follows is terrifying. As soon as his hand touches the high-voltage transformer, a huge blast erupts. A bright flash fills the screen, and a giant fireball engulfs Tarun’s body within seconds.

The footage shows him trembling violently as the electric shock hits him. The area goes dark for a moment due to the impact, and he is seen falling immediately after the explosion.

Area gripped by panic after loud explosion

People nearby heard a loud blast and rushed to see what had happened. Many residents said the explosion was so powerful that it shook the area. Some who later saw the CCTV footage said the moment of impact looked like a 'fireball bursting out of nowhere'.

The incident created fear and disbelief among residents, as they had never witnessed something like this before.

Initial reports of suicide; reason still unclear

Local reports suggested that Tarun may have been under mental stress or facing some family issues. However, the exact reason he went near the transformer is still unknown. Police have not confirmed if it was suicide, and they are still investigating all angles.

Family members said they did not know why he took this step. Police are now trying to speak to relatives, friends and others who may know more about his state of mind.

Tarun rushed to hospital but later dies

Soon after the incident, Tarun’s family reached the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. Due to the seriousness of his burns, he was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors tried for hours to save him. However, his injuries were too severe, and he died during treatment.

Police begin full investigation

Police have registered the case based on the complaint filed by the family. They are examining the CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses, and checking the exact condition of the transformer.

Officials say all possibilities are being looked into, including why Tarun climbed the transformer and whether he received any call or message before the incident.

The tragic death of 18-year-old Tarun Saini has left his family shattered and the local community deeply disturbed. The viral CCTV footage has highlighted how dangerous high-voltage areas can be. While police continue to investigate, residents are urging authorities to improve safety measures around open transformers to prevent such incidents in the future.