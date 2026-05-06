BJP's Suvendu Adhikari downplayed West Bengal post-poll violence, citing only 50-60 minor complaints and contrasting it with the 2021 situation. The state BJP also warned of TMC "Gunda Vahini" impersonating its workers to create chaos.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday downplayed allegations of widespread post-poll violence in West Bengal, stating that only 50-60 minor complaints had been received and asserting that the situation was not comparable to the 2021 Assembly elections under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime. Adhikari challenged critics to provide specific details, while the West Bengal BJP warned against TMC's "Gunda Vahini" impersonating its workers to create chaos.

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Adhikari Downplays Violence, Contrasts with 2021

Addressing mediapersons, Adhikari said the Director General of Police (DGP) had informed him that the number of complaints was limited and largely minor in nature. "Tell me where all it is happening, tell me the number of area, the Police Station area, Assembly, district - the outgoing LoP is ready to answer all questions...100 FIRs have not been lodged. DGP told me 50-60 complaints were received; they were small complaints," he said.

He contrasted the current scenario with the violence reported after the 2021 Assembly elections, when he claimed over 1,10,000 people were forced to flee their homes, prompting then-Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to intervene. "In 2021, the BJP had built 355 safehouses. 1,10,000 people were forced to leave their houses. The then-Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went to Assam in a chopper. In Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the then CM Sarbananda Sonowal, provided food and shelter to people. 61 FIRs were lodged by CBI, they were about rape and attempt to rape. 12,500 FIRs were there...There has not been much violence. I am not defending any violence, I am not supporting any violence. But don't compare with TMC. BJP doesn't need to do this. It got 46% votes, in the coming elections it will rise up to 60% votes," he added.

Responding to reports and videos showing the alleged conversion of TMC offices into BJP offices, Adhikari said any specific instance brought to his notice would be rectified. "Give me specific details, and it will be given back," firmly rejecting any claims of wrongdoing.

BJP Alleges Impersonation by TMC's 'Gunda Vahini'

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP issued a statement condemning attempts by alleged elements linked to TMC's "Gunda Vahini" to impersonate BJP workers and create unrest. https://x.com/BJP4Bengal/status/2052029335415255054?s=20 "It has come to our notice that elements of the Trinamool's so-called "Gunda Vahini" are attempting to impersonate BJP workers to mislead people and create disorder. Let it be stated unequivocally: the BJP will not tolerate such deception. Anyone found engaging in impersonation, intimidation, or taking the law into their own hands will face strict legal consequences," the statement read.

It further added that strict action would be taken against those involved in such activities and reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order.

"The full force of the law will be brought to bear against these criminal elements...The incoming government is committed to restoring the rule of law, ensuring accountability, and protecting every citizen without fear or favour," the statement added.

TMC Offices Vandalised Post-Polls

The remarks followed a series of alleged post-poll violence and clashes, with BJP party offices being vandalised across several districts in West Bengal after the party's victory in the state. The election result brought about a significant political shift in Bengal, ending Mamata Banerjee's extended rule.

Unknown miscreants vandalised the TMC office, leaving the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down. This is the second alleged incident of vandalism of the TMC office. (ANI)