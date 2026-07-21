West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced 1,000 new eco-friendly buses will be rolled out over the next year. He also detailed plans to modernise the state's inland waterways, develop new metro corridors, and preserve Kolkata's heritage trams.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that the state would roll out 1,000 new environment-friendly buses equipped with modern amenities over the next year, after he flagged off 50 new buses, consisting of 43 CNG and 7 electric vehicles, at Paribahan Bhawan in Kolkata.

Adressing reporters during the event, Adhikari said the new buses were part of a larger plan to transform the state's public transport fleet, with a proposal for 400 more buses awaiting sanction. "Today, we inaugurated 50 environment-friendly buses, comprising 43 CNG and 7 electric vehicles (EVs)... a proposal has been submitted regarding the urgent need for 400 additional buses, this will also be sanctioned. Over the next year, we will introduce 1,000 new buses that are both environment-friendly and equipped with modern amenities," he said.

CM Adhikari said all 40 key departments of West Bengal are working towards ensuring the development of the state, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. "All 40 key departments of West Bengal are working towards realising PM Narendra Modi's vision," he said.

Plans to Modernise Inland Waterways

Alongside the bus expansion, Adhikari outlined plans to modernise Bengal's inland waterways, describing the state's network as a major asset for both commuters and tourism. "We also plan to upgrade the jetties managed by the Transport Department. Our inland waterways network is excellent, and we aim to effectively integrate these waterways to facilitate not only passenger travel but also tourism and trade. We are planning to provide high-quality hospitality and luxurious boat services for destinations like the Sundarbans," he said.

He also noted outcomes from a meeting with the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier this month. "Following a meeting with the Railway Minister on July 4, West Bengal has been included in the Water Metro initiative and the UDAN scheme," Adhikari said.

Road Safety and Vehicle Compliance

He also touched upon the efforts for better road safety and environmental compliance, stating that there should be a sustained public awareness drive against ageing vehicles. "There should be a month-long campaign highlighting that vehicles older than 15 years have outlived their utility and are not environmentally friendly. They cannot legally obtain a road permit renewal. These vehicles must be taken off the road immediately. Attention should also be paid to the revenue aspect; this will help strengthen the government's financial structure," he said.

Metro and Tram Network Developments

Adhikari also addressed the future of Kolkata's metro network, clarifying the division of responsibility between the state and the Union Railway Ministry. "Kolkata's main metro falls under the jurisdiction of the Union Railway Ministry. We have decided that the Railways will handle both maintenance and expansion, while we will provide support. We intend to develop metro systems for the Asansol-Durgapur and Jalpaiguri-Siliguri corridors," he said.

On the future of Kolkata's trams, the Chief Minister said, "Regarding trams, they are part of our heritage and must be preserved. However, the Transport Minister must also keep traffic congestion in mind... trams should operate in areas with scenic views or landmarks where tourists and foreigners can see and experience them," he said.

Emphasising that the state's transport priorities should be centred on speed, modernisation and sustainability, Adhikari said, "Our transport system needs to be speedy, modern, and environmentally friendly".

Arjun Singh, Minister-in-Charge, Transport & Labour Departments in West Bengal and Anandamay Barman, MoS, Transport & Finance Departments, were also present at the programme. (ANI)