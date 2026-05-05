BJP's Tarun Chugh lauded the party's victory in the West Bengal polls, calling it a blessing for PM Modi. The BJP secured a massive majority with 206 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee's rule, while Chugh slammed the opposition's 'Jihadi mentality'.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday praised the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that the people of Bengal have once again shown their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The mandate that PM Modi has received from the people of Bengal is a blessing. Atrocities were being committed everywhere," Chugh stated.

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Chugh criticized the opposition, stating, "It is a blessing that those who abuse Sanatana have reached number 4, and those who, through pacts with the Jamiat-e Islami and the Muslim League, were ruling the country at the behest of their foreign masters, have been defeated by the people for the 100th time. The people of the country are about to defeat this Jihadi mentality of the Congress party 100 more times."

BJP Storms to Power with Commanding Majority

Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly election results have triggered a political earthquake, marking a dramatic end to Mamata Banerjee's long-standing dominance and propelling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into power with a commanding majority. As per the latest data released by Election Commission of India, BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in Assembly. TMC won 81 seats as it currently leads on one for which counting is underway. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

What was once considered an impregnable stronghold of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has now turned into the BJP's biggest eastern triumph, reshaping the political map of the state in a way few had anticipated. The loss not only marked a personal setback for Banerjee but also underscored the scale of the political shift underway in West Bengal.