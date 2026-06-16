A 32-year-old construction worker from West Bengal was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl at Manimangalam on Sunday night.

A 32-year-old construction worker from West Bengal was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl at Manimangalam, Tamil Nadu on Sunday night. The accused, Jaidhan Mandal was employed at an under-construction site in Aadhanur village near Manimangalam.

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According to a TOI report, on Sunday, around 8pm, Mandal lured the girl, who was playing on the road, to a secluded spot near the thatched hut where he and other workers stayed.

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When Mandal began sexually abusing the girl, the girl fled and informed her family. Her family members and neighbours then went to the construction site and assaulted Mandal before handing him over to the Manimangalam police. He was treated for injuries at a government hospital in Chromepet on Sunday night.

On Monday, the case was transferred to the Vandalur All Women Police Station. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Mandal.

Mandal was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal prison.