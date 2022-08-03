Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to reshuffle cabinet today | Top developments

    Babul Supriyo, Tapas Ray, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty, and Udayan Guha are the names being floated for cabinet positions.

    Kolkata, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 9:31 AM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will reshuffle her cabinet on Wednesday as the party faces criticism over the arrest of now-suspended minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a school jobs case. On Monday, Mamata announced her plans for a rejig. The reshuffle is expected to be one of the biggest since the party took power in the state in 2011. This will also be the first reshuffle since the TMC took power for the third time.

    What to Expect:
    1) Mamata stated that the new cabinet would induct four to five new faces. "We will reshuffle the cabinet on Wednesday; there will be four to five new faces," Banerjee said at a press conference. Some portfolios may be reshuffled among the existing cabinet ministers.

    2) As per PTI, a senior TMC MLA said, "There have never been plans to induct four or five new faces while removing a similar number from the cabinet. This is likely one of the state's biggest reshuffles since our party took power. There have been only a few cabinet reshuffles in the last 11 years, and those were minor ones. But not this time; the situation is different."

    3) Babul Supriyo, Tapas Ray, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty, and Udayan Guha are among the names being floated for cabinet positions, according to TMC sources.

    4) Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee, who was relieved of ministerial responsibilities, was in charge of five key departments, including industry, commerce and enterprises, and parliamentary affairs.
     
    5) A PTI report quoting a party leader stating that MoS in the education department Paresh Adhikary, whose name had also surfaced in the school jobs scam, is likely to be removed.

    6) According to the report, Minister Saumen Mahapatra, who has been assigned organisational responsibilities in the Purba Medinipur district, is also likely to be relieved of his ministerial duties.

