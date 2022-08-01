Cannot handle it on my own, says Mamata Banerjee; announces Bengal cabinet rejig

The announcement comes just days after Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in the school jobs case and later suspended from their positions as state ministers.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the Bengal cabinet would be reshuffled on Wednesday, August 3. As per the chief minister, at least four new faces can be expected to be hired. The announcement comes just days after Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in the school jobs case and later suspended from their positions as state ministers.

The reshuffle is anticipated to be at 4 pm on Wednesday. "We will reshuffle the cabinet on Wednesday, and there will be four to five new faces," Banerjee said during the briefing, as per reports. Partha Chatterjee was also mentioned. "We do not intend to dissolve the entire ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reorganisation. Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande were both removed as ministers. Because Partha is in jail, all of their work must be completed. It is not something I can handle on my own..., " she reportedly said.

The chief minister also mentioned seven new districts in Bengal, bringing the total number of districts to 30 from 23.

"Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur, and one more district will be named Basirhat," she explained.

The arrest of Partha Chatterjee and her aide in the school jobs case has sparked outrage among Trinamool Congress rivals, including the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata Banerjee was said to be close to Chatterjee.

During the raids, cash totalling Rs 21 crores was discovered in Mukherjee's home.

Last week, the chief minister made it clear that her government had no appetite for corruption, saying that if he was guilty, he should be punished, but her name should not be dragged.

