Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannot handle it on my own, says Mamata Banerjee; announces Bengal cabinet rejig

    The announcement comes just days after Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in the school jobs case and later suspended from their positions as state ministers.

    Cannot handle it on my own, says Mamata Banerjee; announces Bengal cabinet rejig - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the Bengal cabinet would be reshuffled on Wednesday, August 3. As per the chief minister, at least four new faces can be expected to be hired. The announcement comes just days after Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in the school jobs case and later suspended from their positions as state ministers.

    The reshuffle is anticipated to be at 4 pm on Wednesday. "We will reshuffle the cabinet on Wednesday, and there will be four to five new faces," Banerjee said during the briefing, as per reports. Partha Chatterjee was also mentioned. "We do not intend to dissolve the entire ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reorganisation. Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande were both removed as ministers. Because Partha is in jail, all of their work must be completed. It is not something I can handle on my own..., " she reportedly said. 

    The chief minister also mentioned seven new districts in Bengal, bringing the total number of districts to 30 from 23.

    "Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur, and one more district will be named Basirhat," she explained.

    The arrest of Partha Chatterjee and her aide in the school jobs case has sparked outrage among Trinamool Congress rivals, including the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata Banerjee was said to be close to Chatterjee.

    During the raids, cash totalling Rs 21 crores was discovered in Mukherjee's home.

    Last week, the chief minister made it clear that her government had no appetite for corruption, saying that if he was guilty, he should be punished, but her name should not be dragged.

    Also Read: Punish if guilty, says Mamata on minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest

    Also Read: Mamata Banerjee ignored 3 calls made by Partha Chatterjee after his arrest?

    Also Read: Partha Chatterjee: From trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee to 'scam-tainted' minister

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police - adt

    IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today

    IRCTC website back online after maintenance; 103 trains cancelled

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India - adt

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today details inside gcw

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those Made in China - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those Made in China

    Recent Stories

    Nothing Phone 1 users face display issue some raise complaint about late deliveries gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) users face display issue, some raise complaint about late deliveries

    UEFA Women Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman cherishes England win over Germany; lauds title homecoming-ayh

    Women's Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman cherishes England's win over Germany; lauds title's homecoming

    Bizarre Bihar varsity student gets 151 out of 100 marks in exam another promoted despite scoring zero gcw

    Bizarre! Bihar varsity student gets 151 out of 100 marks in exam, another promoted despite scoring zero

    After Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh, who's Next on Bear Grylls' List? Virat Kohli or Priyanka Chopra? Read this RBA

    After Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh, who's Next on Bear Grylls' List? Virat Kohli or Priyanka Chopra? Read this

    IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police - adt

    IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon