The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized assets valued at ₹41.64 lakh linked to Navin Gurunath Chichkar, a Navi Mumbai-based drug trafficker and alleged to be the kingpin of an inter-state and international narcotics syndicate.

A release from the NCB reads, "In an effort towards dismantling the illicit financial supply of drug network, the office of Competent Authority and Administrator, Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the NDPS Act has confirmed the freezing order issued by NCB Mumbai concerning movable and immovable properties of drug kingpin involved in the seizure of multiple type of drugs like Cocaine, LSD, Ganja and others. The value of the freezed properties is Rs. 41,64,701."

The 2001 Drug Bust

On January 27, 2001 and January 28, 2001, based on specific intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai Zonal Unit had intercepted three accused persons in the area of Belapur and Nerul, Navi Mumbai and seized multiple types of drugs like Cocaine, LSD in commercial quantities and Ganja. The contraband was being sold in the areas of Belapur and Nerul of Navi Mumbai.

Subsequent investigation identified the accused and the kingpin Navin Gurunath Chichkar of CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, as the Kingpin operating the international and inter-state drug syndicate, the release stated.

Financial Investigation and Asset Freeze

An intensive financial investigation was conducted to trace assets acquired through illicit drug sales proceeds. This probe led to the identification of one bank account in City Bank and one luxurious vehicle, Mini Cooper, which were freezed in November 2025, collectively valued at Rs. 41,64,701, which has been confirmed by the Competent Authority in December 2025.

Notorious Offender in Custody

The main accused, Navin Chichkar, is a habitual offender and a notorious drug trafficker in the area of Belapur and Nerul of Navi Mumbai. He has five NDPS cases registered against him; three by NCB Mumbai, one by Nerul PS and one by Customs, the release said.

He has been arrested by NCB Mumbai after a long process of tracing and continued attempts. He is currently in judicial custody under the mentioned cases, as per the release. (ANI)