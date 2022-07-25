Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mamata Banerjee ignored 3 calls made by Partha Chatterjee after his arrest?

    Chatterjee called the Trinamool Congress chairman three times after being arrested about 1:55 a.m.: at 2:33 a.m., 3.37 a.m., and 9.35 a.m. All of them, however, went unanswered. The police enable any accused individual to phone a relative or acquaintance to alert them of their arrest, according to the police.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee made three calls to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school jobs scam on the intervening night of July 22 and 23, but all three went unanswered, according to official documents obtained by a television news channel. According to Chatterjee's 'arrest memo,' accessed by NDTV, when asked to call a "relative/friend whom the individual brought into jail intended to tell," the minister decided to dial Mamata.

    Chatterjee called the Trinamool Congress chairman three times after being arrested about 1:55 a.m.: at 2:33 a.m., 3.37 a.m., and 9.35 a.m. All of them, however, went unanswered. The police enable any accused individual to phone a relative or acquaintance to alert them of their arrest, according to the police. The TMC further refuted the police's assertion, saying that there was no way Chatterjee could have called Banerjee because his phone had already been taken by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Also Read | Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

    On Saturday, the central investigation agency detained Chatterjee as part of their investigation into the money trail involved in a teacher recruiting fraud at government-sponsored and assisted schools. The arrest occurred a day after the ED searched numerous places and claimed to have taken more than Rs 20 crore in cash from the home of Arpita Mukherjee, Chatterjee's close assistant. He was eventually placed in judicial detention for two days. A day later, the Calcutta High Court ordered the ED to fly Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar early on Monday.

    Chatterjee, 69, who presently holds the industry and state parliamentary affairs portfolios of the Mamata Banerjee government, was the education minister from 2014 to 2021, during which the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment occurred. 

    Also Read | Partha Chatterjee: From trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee to 'scam-tainted' minister

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
