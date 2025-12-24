BJP's Ram Kadam and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam downplayed a potential Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance. Kadam claimed the parties will settle for 'low figures,' while Nirupam asserted the Maha Yuti's voter base remains strong and unaffected.

Amid speculation around a possible Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS tie-up, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday said that the decision was an internal matter of the two parties and claimed that both parties will settle for such "low figures that no one could even imagine." The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Shiv Sena downplayed the possibility of any electoral impact from a potential alliance between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Ruling Alliance Dismisses Impact

Speaking to ANI, Kadam said, "Whether the UBT and the MNS will ally or not is their personal decision. The UBT's support has ended. Many people have left the MNS. Both parties will settle for such low figures that no one could even imagine."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam echoed similar sentiments, saying that even if the two parties contest elections together, it would not alter the political landscape in the state. He said voters have already shown their preference for the Maha Yuti alliance. "It is their internal issue. But it does not matter if they fight together, because the voters in rural Maharashtra have given a clear verdict: they are with Maha Yuti. This result will repeat in the Municipal Corporation elections," Nirupam said.

Nirupam also spoke about ongoing discussions within the ruling alliance regarding seat sharing, expressing confidence that the talks would lead to a favourable outcome for Shiv Sena. "A discussion is being held between the BJP and Shiv Sena on seat sharing. We hope to get the maximum number of seats. Our and the BJP's desire will be fulfilled," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Confirms Alliance

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut dismissed any "confusion" over the alliance between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), saying that the party workers have accepted the decision, and that just a formal announcement is set to be made.

Seat-Sharing Finalised

Following a meeting on seat sharing that took place on Monday night, Raut said that the arrangement for Nashik, Pune, Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, and Kalyan-Dombivil has been finalized too. "The alliance has been formed; the final meeting on seat sharing took place last night. Raj and Uddhav need to come together and make the announcement--it will be decided today or tomorrow. Discussions in Nashik are complete. Seat sharing has been finalised in Pune, Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, and Kalyan-Dombivli. We will talk to Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shortly to finalise things," he said.

The workers of both parties have accepted the alliance, and work to fight the local body polls together has already started. "The workers have accepted the alliance. There is no confusion regarding the MNS and Shiv Sena alliance. Workers in Mumbai and other municipalities have started working together; instructions have been given," he said.

Upcoming Municipal Polls

Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has dominated the local bodies elections for all 286 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while congratulating BJP workers for the victory, said that this performance is a "trailer" to the upcoming municipal polls. (ANI)