West Bengal BJP leaders welcomed the announcement of poll dates, demanding 'violence-free elections' from the EC. They cited past violence against their workers and expressed confidence in a fair electoral process under robust security.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday welcomed the Election Commission's announcement of poll dates in four states and one Union Territory, urging for "violence-free elections" in Bengal.

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Speaking to reporters here, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said that the party is confident that the Election Commission will conduct the elections in a fearless atmosphere "We welcome the decision of the Election Commission, and we are confident that the Election Commission will conduct the elections in a fearless atmosphere. But there will be no elections in West Bengal until SIR is completed; the Supreme Court and the Election Commission should also keep this in mind. The atmosphere seen in the last elections in West Bengal, where our workers were killed, should not happen again. We want violence-free elections," he told reporters.

'Countdown to TMC govt has begun'

Further, targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the countdown to the Bengal government. "We are ready for the change in West Bengal. Our Prime Minister announced the countdown to the TMC government and to a new government that will work for the betterment of the state. BJP will bring the true change in the state and a new Bengal will fulfil the aspirations of people in the state," he told ANI.

Ghosh further emphasised the need for a fair electoral process, saying, "Several times, we have seen the cloodshed of people before and after the polls. We are eager to see how the Election Commission conducts the elections peacefully and ensures that the people exercise their rights without any fear."

'Iss Baar BJP Sarkar'

Further, reacting to the announcement of dates of polls in 5 states/UT, BJP MP Saumitra Khan welcomed the decision to conduct elections in two phases and stressed the role of security forces and reiterated the slogan 'Iss Baar BJP Sarkar'. "The ECI has taken a good decision to conduct elections in 2 parts. We want the security forces not to work under the police, who always stay in favour of TMC government. Our preparations are in full swing and the votes will be inspired by PM Modi's government. Our slogan is 'Iss Baar BJP Sarkar'," he added.

West Bengal elections in two phases: ECI

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced that the elections to the 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.

Phase 1 Details

As per the ECI, the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30, 2026. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

Phase 2 Details

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29.

The last assembly election in the state was held in 2021, conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, amid an intense contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)