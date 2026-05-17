The IUML announced that the UDF has agreed to allocate five ministerial berths to the party in the new Keralam cabinet. CM-designate VD Satheesan submitted the final list of 20 ministers to the governor ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Ahead of the swearing-in scheduled to take place tomorrow, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) has agreed to allocate five ministerial berths to the party in the upcoming Keralam cabinet formation.

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IUML State President Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said the decision was taken as part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the alliance during the meeting with CM-designate VD Satheesan. He indicated that the distribution of cabinet berths within the UDF is in its final stage and confirmed that the ministerial list was announced in the evening after discussions with Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan and submission of the same to the Governor.

Discussions Nearing Completion

Speaking to reporters on the cabinet formation, IUML State President Thangal said the party's representation in the new government has been finalised in principle. "We have 22 members as MLAs... UDF allowed us that five ministers will be from IUML," he said. After meeting CM-designate VD Satheesan, he added, "We have a ministers' list that will be announced in the evening."

IUML State General Secretary PMA Salam said the formalities related to government formation were nearing completion. "The designated CM will see the governor this evening... Then we will announce the list of cabinet members. We will give the list of ministers to the governor... Then it will be okay..."

In another statement, he said, "Yeah, it's (discussion) already over... In the evening, it (ministers) will be declared officially. All parties in the UDF, they will declare their ministers this evening..."

IUML leader MK Muneer also confirmed that procedural steps were being followed before the final announcement. "He has to submit it before the governor, and in between, he will look into that and will convey to our chief... then he will announce it (the list of ministers). Before evening, we will have to announce because by evening we will have to go to the governor. Before going to the governor, the list should be published..."

The Congress-led UDF government concluded its cabinet formation process. On UDF's meeting over government formation, Keralam Democratic Party (KDP) MLA Mani C Kappan said, "Discussion happened. Everything is positive."

Final Cabinet List Announced

The chief minister-designate V D Satheesan on Sunday called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar and submitted the final list of his proposed cabinet ministers, which includes three women. Addressing a press conference at the Cantonment House in Thiruvanathapuram, Satheesan announced the names of 20 of his cabinet ministers, who will take the oath alongside him at tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony.

The cabinet ministers include Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph, and K Muraleedharan. "Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will be the Speaker and Shanymol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker," Satheesan said, adding that the Deputy Speaker will be Shanimol Usman and the Chief whip will be Kerala Congress chief PJ Joseph.

The member United Democratic Front (UDF) government is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday at a ceremony at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)