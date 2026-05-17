Punjab Police arrested three accused for hurling a hand grenade near a Gurdaspur shop on April 27. The arrests were made in a joint operation with the Counter-Intelligence wing. Another live hand grenade was recovered from an accused's residence.

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, solved the case in which a hand grenade was hurled near a shop in Gudaspur and arrested three accused persons, officials said here on Sunday.

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The case pertains to an unexploded hand grenade that was recovered near Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur on April 27 this year. According to senior officials, the breakthrough was achieved following a swift investigation driven by technical data, CCTV footage, and human intelligence. Based on the leads, the police team identified and nabbed the suspects responsible for planting the grenade near a local shop.

Investigation Uncovers Larger Plot

During the subsequent investigation and searches, the police team recovered another live hand grenade from the residence of one of the arrested accused. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the trio was working under the direct instructions of an overseas-based handler. The handler had reportedly supplied them with two hand grenades to execute subversive activities in the region.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Police Station City, Gurdaspur, under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act.

SSP Details Operation

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya said, "Acting swiftly after the incident, multiple teams were constituted to work on the case. With the help of CCTV footage, human intelligence, and technical analysis, two suspects on a Pulsar motorcycle were seen hurling a grenade near Ashoka Chips. Through an intensive search operation, three accused persons were arrested."

The SSP further said that during the subsequent investigation, another live hand grenade was successfully recovered from the residence of the prime accused, Amarjit Singh alias Billa.

Further Probe Underway

The police stated that further investigation is underway to map out the complete forward and backward linkages of the module, including the identification of the foreign handler and their local support network, the Senior Superintendent of Police said. (ANI)