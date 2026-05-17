A protest in Kolkata's Park Circus area turned violent, with demonstrators throwing stones at police. Three officers were injured and vehicles were damaged. Police called it an illegal gathering, while protesters claim it was a peaceful demonstration.

Kolkata Police conducted a flag march after a protest in Kolkata turned violent on Sunday as demonstrators threw stones at police personnel in the Park Circus area, injuring at least three of them and damaging several vehicles, officials said.

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Police Version

Kolkata Additional ACP Ashesh Biswas stated that an illegal gathering attempted to block the road, following which police personnel tried to disperse the crowd. During the incident, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, injuring three police personnel.

The official said legal action would be taken against those involved and asserted that no one would be spared. ACP Biswas said, "Some people tried to block the road. It was an illegal gathering. The police were trying to disperse them, and there was some stone pelting at them. Three of our colleagues were injured. We have taken action as the police. We will take legal action later on. We will not spare anyone."

Protesters' Allegations

A protester alleged that the demonstration was being carried out peacefully, but the police resorted to a lathi-charge against the protesters. He said the protesters wanted peace to return and demanded that shops which remained shut should reopen, claiming that people were facing difficulties due to the situation.

Another protestor alleged that bulldozer action was being carried out against them.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)