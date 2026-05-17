Voting for 51 ULBs in Himachal Pradesh remained peaceful with a 69.16% turnout, lower than 2021. Hamirpur district had the highest turnout (78.89%), while Solan had the lowest (64.20%). Counting for 4 Municipal Corporations is on May 31.

Voting for 51 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Himachal Pradesh, including the four Municipal Corporations of Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala, remained peaceful on Sunday with an overall polling percentage of 69.16 per cent recorded across the state, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The overall polling percentage this year remained lower than the 72 per cent turnout recorded during the last general ULB elections held in 2021.

Overall Polling Statistics

While 72.42 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats, the four Municipal Corporations recorded a comparatively lower polling percentage of 63.44 per cent.

Polling through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was conducted from 7 AM to 3 PM amid tight security arrangements and passed off without any untoward incident.

State Chief Election Commissioner Anil Khachi said the polling process remained peaceful throughout the state. "Polling remained completely peaceful with no reports of any kind of malfunction received from any part," Khachi said.

According to the State Election Commission, out of a total of 3,62,025 registered voters, as many as 2,50,391 voters exercised their franchise during the polling process.

Hamirpur district emerged as the top performer in voter participation with a turnout of 78.89 per cent. Shimla followed closely with 77.36 per cent polling, while Una registered 77 per cent turnout. Solan district recorded the lowest voter participation at 64.20 per cent.

Among all urban local bodies, Shri Naina Devi Ji registered the highest polling percentage in the state with nearly 86 per cent voting.

Following the conclusion of polling, EVMs used in the four Municipal Corporations, Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala were shifted to strong rooms under tight security arrangements. The counting of votes for the four Municipal Corporations is scheduled to take place on May 31.

Officials said elections to Municipal Corporations are held on party symbols, whereas elections to Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats are conducted without party symbols.

Tragic Incident and Special Arrangements

Meanwhile, a tragic incident was reported from Chamba town, where 75-year-old Anjan Sharma died after suffering a heart attack while on his way to cast his vote.

Authorities had made special arrangements at several polling stations to facilitate elderly voters and differently-abled electors.

The elections to 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats witnessed strong voter participation with an overall turnout of 72.42 per cent. Out of 2,30,656 registered voters in these urban local bodies, 1,67,049 voters exercised their franchise.

Election officials said smaller urban local bodies recorded significantly better participation compared to Municipal Corporations.

Municipal Corporation Breakdown

The four Municipal Corporations together recorded a cumulative polling percentage of 63.44 per cent. Out of 1,31,369 registered voters in the corporation areas, 83,342 voters cast their votes.

Among the Municipal Corporations, Mandi recorded the highest polling percentage at 68.78 per cent, while Solan Municipal Corporation registered the lowest turnout at 58.32 per cent. Kangra Municipal Corporation recorded 63.72 per cent polling.

Dharamshala Municipal Corporation

In Municipal Corporation Dharamshala, spread across 17 wards, 22,083 voters cast their votes out of a total electorate of 36,800, taking the polling percentage to 60 per cent. Female voter participation remained slightly higher at 60.70 per cent compared to 59.33 per cent among male voters. Officials said the election process remained peaceful throughout the day.

Palampur Municipal Corporation

Municipal Corporation Palampur recorded a voter turnout of 68.97 per cent, with 21,503 voters casting their ballots out of 31,177 registered voters. Female voter participation in Palampur stood at 71.35 per cent.

Mandi Municipal Corporation

In Municipal Corporation Mandi, 20,113 voters exercised their franchise out of a total electorate of 29,244, taking the polling percentage to 68.78 per cent. Male voter turnout stood at 69.16 per cent, marginally higher than the 68.41 per cent turnout among female voters.

Solan Municipal Corporation

Solan Municipal Corporation recorded 58.32 per cent polling. Female voter turnout stood at 58.59 per cent, slightly higher than the 58.05 per cent recorded among male voters.

Polling Day Highlights

Polling witnessed a slow start during the morning hours before gaining momentum later in the day. Across the state, voter turnout stood at around 16 per cent by 9 AM, rose to 33 per cent by 11 AM and crossed 49 per cent by 1 PM before eventually touching over 72 per cent by the close of polling at 3 PM.

Several districts also witnessed unique initiatives aimed at encouraging voter participation and assisting elderly and differently-abled voters. In Mandi, a "Model Polling Booth" was decorated aesthetically, and senior citizens were welcomed with traditional "tilak" ceremonies. In the Rampur area of Shimla district, NCC cadets marched in formation while escorting a differently abled voter to the polling station. (ANI)