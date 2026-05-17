A massive fire at a tyre workshop in Bhubaneswar's Mancheswar area was contained after a 3.5-hour operation. Separately, a fire in the city's Laxmisagar area earlier in the week claimed three lives, attributed to a short circuit.

A massive fire broke out at a tyre workshop-cum-depot in the Mancheswar Industrial Area in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The blaze prompted a 3.5-hour containment operation that required 12 fire engines, 55 firefighters, and an advanced robotic monitor to bring the flames under control.

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Fire officer, Anup Kumar Das, speaking to ANI, said, "On reaching the spot and seeing the intensity, I informed 6 other fire stations. With the help of 12 engines, 55 firefighters, DFO Bhubaneswar circle, and a robotic monitor, the fire was brought under control in around 3.5 hours."

Three Killed in Separate Fire Incident

Earlier, in a separate incident, a fire broke out in the Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, claiming the lives of three people, an official said. BJD MLA Ananta Narayan Jena expressed grief over the incident, calling it "unfortunate and sad." He visited the site and confirmed the casualties.

According to preliminary information, the fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit. He said that authorities should thoroughly inspect whether construction planning by builders meets safety standards before issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

"It is an unfortunate and sad news... I visited the apartment... 3 people have lost their lives... There was a short circuit... It should be inspected whether the planning done by the builder is correct, then the NOC (No Objection Certificate) should be given... The incident took place this morning", BJD MLA Jena told ANI.