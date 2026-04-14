A 24-year-old woman from Belagavi was allegedly murdered by her family in a suspected honour killing after she left her husband. Police say the crime occurred in Maharashtra, where her body was burnt to destroy evidence.

In a deeply disturbing incident that has come to light nearly a month after it occurred, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her own family members, who are accused of burning her body in an attempt to destroy evidence. The crime, believed to be an instance of so-called honour killing, reportedly stemmed from the family’s anger over her decision to leave her husband and live with another man. The incident took place on March 13, but details have only recently emerged, sending shockwaves across the region.

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A case has been registered at the Yamakanamaradi police station in Belagavi district. However, police sources indicate that the actual crime took place within the jurisdiction of the Miraj police station in Maharashtra.

Victim And Accused Identified

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Satyavva Santosh Helavi from Hanabaratti village in Raibag taluk. In connection with her death, the police have arrested three individuals: her uncle, Prakash Helavar from Nadi Gudikshetra village, her brother Shyanur Helavar, and her brother-in-law Kallappa from Morab.

Background Of The Case

Satyavva was married to Santosh Helavi. However, she had reportedly left her husband and eloped with Krishna Patil, 28, with whom she was in a relationship. Following her disappearance, a missing person complaint was filed.

According to preliminary information, her family later traced the couple’s whereabouts.

Murder Allegedly Took Place In Maharashtra

It is believed that the family located the couple in the Miraj area of Maharashtra. Police suspect that Satyavva was killed there, after which her body was burnt to eliminate evidence.

While the case is currently registered at the Yamakanamaradi police station, sources state that the police have approached the court to transfer the case to the appropriate jurisdiction in Maharashtra, as the crime reportedly occurred there.