Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request an increase in the state's IPS officer strength from 83 to 105, citing growing administrative and security challenges, including cybercrime and population growth in Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allocate additional Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to Telangana in line with the state's growing administrative and security needs. The request was made during a meeting held between the two leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

Request for Increased Cadre Strength

The Chief Minister informed the Union Home Minister that the first cadre review after the formation of Telangana was conducted in 2016, while the next review, due in 2021, was delayed and finally carried out in 2025. Even then, only seven additional IPS officers were allocated to the state. CM Revanth Reddy explained that Telangana, like the rest of the country, is facing several modern challenges, including cybercrime, drug trafficking, white-collar crimes, and other emerging security threats.

He also highlighted the increasing administrative demands due to the reorganisation of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri Police Commissionerates, the proposed future city commissionerate, and the rapidly growing population in Hyderabad. In view of these developments, the Chief Minister urged the Union Government to increase the sanctioned strength of IPS officers in the state from the current 83 to 105. He also requested that the third cadre review be conducted in the scheduled year of 2026.

Discussion on Maoist Surrenders

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed the issue of Maoist surrenders and their rehabilitation. The Chief Minister informed Amit Shah that significant improvements in policing have taken place in Telangana over the past two years. He stated that 591 Maoists have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream of society during this period. CM Revanth Reddy also noted that several senior Maoist leaders have recently chosen to return to normal life, and the state government is providing them compensation and rehabilitation assistance as per the rules.

Financial Support for Development Sought

The Chief Minister further requested the Union Home Minister to extend financial support from the central government for development works in the backward regions of the state.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V Seshadri, DGP B Shivdhar Reddy, Intelligence Additional DGP Vijay Kumar, and SIB IGP B Sumathi were also present at the meeting.