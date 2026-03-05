The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will host ASMITA sporting events across 250 locations to mark International Women's Day. The initiative, run by SAI and My Bharat, targets women aged 14-28 to promote sports and empowerment through athletics.

ASMITA Sporting Events for Women's Day

To commemorate International Women's Day on March 8, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise a nationwide mass participation sporting event under its flagship ASMITA initiative. The programme will be implemented through the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with My Bharat.

According to Ansuman Prasad Das, the My Bharat AP State Director, the ASMITA sporting events are scheduled to be held across 250 locations. He anticipates a strong turnout from women who belong to the age group of 14 to 28. The women are expected to participate in various sports organised as part of this initiative.

"In 250 locations, we are going to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, in a unique way. We are expecting that women in the age group of 14 to 28 will come and participate in different sports events, mostly it is athletics, like 100m, 200m and 400m and they will be facilitated and we are expecting lots of participation and after participation, effects will come out of this programme," Das told reporters.

Fostering Women's Empowerment Through Sports

This initiative represents a comprehensive national effort to celebrate women's empowerment through sports. By strengthening coordination between SAI, MY Bharat, and State Governments, the ASMITA programme seeks to mainstream sports and fitness at the grassroots level, ensuring that every woman in India has the opportunity to participate and compete with each other.

Since its launch in 2021, ASMITA has successfully conducted more than 2,500 leagues, benefiting over 2.9 lakh female athletes across all 36 States and Union Territories of India. The initiative continues to create opportunities for women to participate, compete, and excel in sports. (ANI)