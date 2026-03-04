JD(U) workers protested outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence over rumours he might shift to the Rajya Sabha, sparking fears for Bihar's future. While party leaders held a meeting, Union Minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the speculation as a joke.

JD(U) workers protest over CM's rumoured Rajya Sabha move

Janta Dal (United) youth workers on Wednesday gathered outside the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, following speculations that he might move to the Rajya Sabha, leaving the Chief Minister's post.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A JD(U) youth party worker stated that the speculations have raised tension as the decision will impact the future of Bihar. "Speculation is rife that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may be removed from his post. The entire state is concerned, as this issue relates to the future of Bihar. Reports of his possible removal have dampened Holi festival celebrations. If Nitish Kumar is removed, it could trigger a major agitation across Bihar," he said.

Leaders meet amid speculation

This comes amid a meeting which is currently underway at the Bihar Chief Minister's residence in Patna between Nitish Kumar, JD-U National Working President Sanjay Jha, and Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Earlier, sources from JD(U) stated that the veteran leader might transition to the Rajya Sabha of the Parliament days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polls for the upper house. However, Union Minister Giriraj Singh refuted the speculations, suggesting that the Bihar CM might resign and file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha. "Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister," Singh said.

Meanwhile, JD-U MLC Sanjay Gandhi said that it will be Nitish Kumar's decision whether he wants to enter the Rajya Sabha or not. "The Chief Minister will himself decide (whether he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha or not)... We had a meeting to strengthen the organisation in view of the polls," he said.

Rajya Sabha Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026, a press note stated.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. The polling is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.