    'Behuda, besharam': TMC MP Mahua Moitra slams ethics panel chief, BJP; Nishikant Dubey takes jibe

    Moitra accused the BJP of attempting to drive out women MPs through what she termed a "fake narrative." She issued a stern warning to the party, declaring her possession of the complete transcript of the Ethics Committee's proceedings.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    In a recent development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday (November 5) launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha ethics panel chief Vinod Sonkar, alleging that he had posed "cheap, sordid, and irrelevant questions" during her appearance before the panel. The hearing took place on November 2, focusing on the cash-for-query scandal that had ensnared the political landscape.

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Baghel unveils ambitious 17-point Congress manifesto; assures cylinder subsidy

    This transcript reportedly captures the chairman's controversial line of questioning, the opposition's protests, and Moitra's own objections, all meticulously documented in official records.

    Furthermore, Moitra alleged that the BJP was conspiring to bring criminal cases against her, a move she met with both trepidation and defiance. She suggested that before scrutinizing her, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should focus on initiating an FIR against business magnate Gautam Adani in connection with an alleged coal scam of Rs 13,000 crore.

    In a parallel comment on a social media platform, Moitra dismissed the allegations against her as the BJP's and Gautam Adani's "diversionary tactics," indicating her resolve to confront the challenges ahead.

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai'

    Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had filed a complaint against Moitra with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seized the opportunity to taunt the Trinamool Congress MP. He humorously pointed out that Moitra had accepted the offer from businessman Darshan Hiranandani but not from Gautam Adani. This banter harks back to Moitra's earlier claims that Adani had extended an olive branch to her.

    The controversy surrounding Moitra stems from an affidavit by businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who alleged that Moitra had accepted lavish gifts in return for allowing him to post questions on the Lok Sabha's official website using her login credentials. However, Moitra has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 4:40 PM IST
