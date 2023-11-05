Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai'

    Madhya Pradesh is one of the key battlegrounds among the five states set to undergo elections on November 17. The assembly elections hold immense significance for the state's future, with voters preparing to choose legislators from 230 assembly constituencies. 

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 5) addressed the gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni and expressed his unwavering confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. As the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh heats up in anticipation of the polls on November 17, PM Modi's address resonated with a sense of trust and optimism.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "It is the guarantee of the people that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to win Assembly elections. Our Madhya Pradesh needs continuity in good governance and development. The entire state says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai, BJP hai toh vikas hai, BJP hai toh behtar bhavishya hai'."

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces backlash for equating Hindu Swastika with Nazi symbol

    Furthermore, PM Modi highlighted the unity and overwhelming support for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. "I say this clearly that there is a gang in politics that does some calculations and makes up their mind by questioning just 5-10 people. They should come and see here; it is clear who is winning. Our member of parliament was telling me that a Prime Minister came here after 30 years, and I was fortunate enough to get this opportunity," PM Modi said.

    Madhya Pradesh is one of the key battlegrounds among the five states set to undergo elections on November 17. The assembly elections hold immense significance for the state's future, with voters preparing to choose legislators from 230 assembly constituencies. 

    As the anticipation builds, PM Modi's words have provided a boost of confidence and encouragement to the BJP's electoral campaign, resonating with the sentiment, "BJP hai toh bharosa hai, BJP hai toh behtar bhavishya hai." The outcome of the elections will be decided on December 3, making it a critical event in Madhya Pradesh's political landscape.

    Delhi primary schools closed till November 10 as air quality worsens; Online classes offered for seniors

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces backlash for equating Hindu Swastika with Nazi symbol AJR

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces backlash for equating Hindu Swastika with Nazi symbol

    Delhi primary schools closed until November 10 as air quality worsens; Online classes offered for senior students AJR

    Delhi primary schools closed till November 10 as air quality worsens; Online classes offered for seniors

    Delhis battle with 'toxic air' persists: AQI stuck in 'severe' category AJR

    Delhi's battle with 'toxic air' persists: AQI stuck in 'severe' category

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-624 November 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-624 November 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    kerala news live 05 november 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: One dies after two boats collide in Munnambam sea

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor cleared work schedule to take up dad duties says, 'So I could work with ease' RKK

    Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor cleared work schedule to take up dad duties says, 'So I could work with ease'

    LEO on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha starrer expected to release on THIS date; read details rkn

    LEO on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha starrer expected to release on THIS date; read details

    cricket India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers hugging Virat Kohli on 35th birthday goes viral; fans laud G.O.A.T.s osf

    India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers wishing Virat Kohli on his birthday with warm hug goes viral (WATCH)

    football Robbed Outrage after controversial VAR decision in Newcastle vs Arsenal clash ends Gunners' unbeaten run snt

    'Robbed': Outrage after controversial VAR decision in Newcastle vs Arsenal clash ends Gunners' unbeaten run

    6 times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma showed couple goals RKK

    6 times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma showed couple goals

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon