Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 5) addressed the gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni and expressed his unwavering confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. As the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh heats up in anticipation of the polls on November 17, PM Modi's address resonated with a sense of trust and optimism.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "It is the guarantee of the people that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to win Assembly elections. Our Madhya Pradesh needs continuity in good governance and development. The entire state says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai, BJP hai toh vikas hai, BJP hai toh behtar bhavishya hai'."

Furthermore, PM Modi highlighted the unity and overwhelming support for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. "I say this clearly that there is a gang in politics that does some calculations and makes up their mind by questioning just 5-10 people. They should come and see here; it is clear who is winning. Our member of parliament was telling me that a Prime Minister came here after 30 years, and I was fortunate enough to get this opportunity," PM Modi said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the key battlegrounds among the five states set to undergo elections on November 17. The assembly elections hold immense significance for the state's future, with voters preparing to choose legislators from 230 assembly constituencies.

As the anticipation builds, PM Modi's words have provided a boost of confidence and encouragement to the BJP's electoral campaign, resonating with the sentiment, "BJP hai toh bharosa hai, BJP hai toh behtar bhavishya hai." The outcome of the elections will be decided on December 3, making it a critical event in Madhya Pradesh's political landscape.

