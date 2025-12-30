Vice President CP Radhakrishnan urged Pondicherry University graduates to become architects of Viksit Bharat 2047. At the 30th convocation, he stressed their duty to apply knowledge for societal progress and praised the university's achievements.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the 30th Convocation of Pondicherry University on Monday and exhorted graduating students to shoulder the responsibility of nation-building, describing them as the architects of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Vice President said that a convocation is not merely a celebration of academic success, but a solemn moment marking the transition to greater responsibility. According to a press release, VP Radhakrishnan reminded the graduates that their degrees carry with them a duty to apply knowledge for the progress of society and the nation.

'Land of Cultural Richness and Spiritual Heritage'

Referring to Puducherry as a land of cultural richness and spiritual heritage, the Vice President recalled the lasting influence of great poets and visionaries such as Subramania Bharathi, Bharathidasan, and Sri Aurobindo. He noted that Sri Aurobindo's philosophy continues to guide higher education by integrating knowledge, spirituality, and action, while nurturing minds capable of contributing to national progress and global harmony.

University's Academic Excellence Lauded

The Vice President congratulated Pondicherry University on securing the prestigious A+ grade from NAAC in its fifth cycle of assessment, and praised its global engagement, including 113 Memoranda of Understanding with national and international institutions. He also lauded the achievement of 28 faculty members being featured in Stanford University's World's Top 2% Scientists List, calling it a testament to the university's academic excellence.

Vision for Viksit Bharat and NEP 2020

Highlighting India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, he said the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides a comprehensive roadmap for building a prosperous, inclusive, and developed India. He emphasised that the National Education Policy 2020 marks a paradigm shift from rote memorisation to critical thinking, from rigid disciplines to multidisciplinary learning, and from exam-centric approaches to holistic development, and urged graduates to become ambassadors of its spirit.

Key Education Initiatives

The Vice President also highlighted key initiatives of the Ministry of Education, such as PM-USHA, SWAYAM, DIKSHA, and the National Digital Library, noting that these initiatives democratize access to quality education and reflect the belief that education must be a right for all, not a privilege for a few.

A Call for Ethical Vigilance and Responsibility

Cautioning students about the rapid transformation of the world through artificial intelligence, automation, biotechnology, and digital connectivity, he called for a balanced approach that combines technological enthusiasm with ethical vigilance. He also urged the youth to firmly say "No to Drugs" and encourage their peers to do the same.

Concluding Words of Wisdom

Drawing from the ancient Tamil text Naladiyar, the Vice President reminded students that while knowledge is limitless, the time to acquire it is limited. He urged graduates to discern and absorb what is valuable, ethical, and meaningful from the vast ocean of information, said the release.

He concluded by urging graduates to ensure that their education shapes them into good human beings, responsible citizens, and socially conscious professionals, where knowledge is guided by humility, technology by human values, and success by social responsibility.

The event was attended by the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, K Kailashnathan; Chief Minister N Rangasamy; and Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University Prof P Prakash Babu, among other dignitaries. (ANI)