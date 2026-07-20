Tripura CM Manik Saha urged students to be good human beings first and serve society. He criticised the former CPIM government for creating a disturbing environment that hampered the education system, which he says has now been restored.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that a student may get good results, but he or she needs to be a good human being first and should work for the betterment of society. He also slammed the CPIM for creating a disturbing environment during their tenure, which hampered the education system in the state. Saha said this while addressing a felicitation programme for students who passed the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations, organised by 8 Town Baradowali Mandal today.

CM slams CPIM for hampering education

"Due to your hard work, you have achieved these results. Due to the tireless efforts of students, they have achieved these results, and society, family, and educational institutions also played key roles behind their success. If the environment is not proper, students will not be able to concentrate on their studies and cannot even think properly. If we think about the situation in the 1970s, it was not good, as we used to stay in fear while going to school. Slogans used to be written in schools, and statues of Rabindranath Tagore and other legendary personalities used to be vandalised," he said.

Saha said that such things especially happened during the CPIM tenure. "Their thinking is different, and they never accepted talented and legendary personalities. We have seen what they have said about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, and others. If such situations persist, then how can students get good results? There was no such environment for studies, which was restored after PM Modi came to power. Now, due to PM Modi, every country observes International Yoga Day and people are encouraged to know themselves through yoga. This student age is vital as many get distracted, and even now many international conspiracies exist. We are concerned about drug addiction, which is destroying the youth. We are fighting against it. We must follow an honest path and encourage others to follow the same. We must work for the people, love our country, and engage ourselves in social service," he said.

'Education system has changed significantly'

He said that the education system in the state has changed significantly. "We have a dental college, and seats have increased. We have increasd MBBS seats, and more will be increased. Ayurvedic and Homeopathy colleges will be opened soon, along with a pharmacy college. Now, no students need to go outside the state for studies. You may be a good student, but you must be a good human being first. Youths have the responsibility to look after the state and the country," he added.

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