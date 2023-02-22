Battle over Shiv Sena name, symbol: Supreme Court issues notice to CM Shinde, EC; check details

The Uddhav faction had asked for an interim stay of the EC ruling in its petition. Thackeray's Shiv Sena has also accused the EC of failing to fulfill its role as a neutral arbiter. They also claimed that the EC acted in a way that undermined its constitutional status.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (February 22) issued notices to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Election Commission over Uddhav Thackeray's petition challenging the poll panel decision to recognise Shinde faction as the Shiv Sena and allocate the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it.

The Supreme Court also refused to restrain the Shinde-faction from taking over properties and finances of Shiv Sena. "This will amount to staying the EC order and we can't do that since they have succeeded there," CJI DY Chandrachud said.

During the hearing, the Eknath Shinde faction had questioned the maintainability of Uddhav Thackeray camp's petition, arguing the former Maharashtra chief minister should first go to the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission order.

On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray approached the top court challenging the EC's decision to recognise Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the real party and award it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol.

The Uddhav faction had asked for an interim stay of the EC ruling in its petition. Thackeray's Shiv Sena has also accused the EC of failing to fulfill its role as a neutral arbiter. They also claimed that the EC acted in a way that undermined its constitutional status.

On Friday, the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, awarding them the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. The Commission granted the Uddhav Thackeray faction the right to retain the 'flaming torch' poll symbol until the state assembly by-elections were completed.

According to the Election Commission, MLAs who supported Shinde received nearly 76 percent of the votes cast in support of the Shiv Sena's 55 winning candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019.