Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Baseless, untrue': MDH rejects pesticide allegations, says its products are 100% safe

    In a statement, MDH said it has not received any communications from Hong Kong and Singapore food safety regulators. In reference to the alleged presence of ETO (ethylene oxide) in some of its products, MDH said that “these claims are untrue and lack any substantiating evidence”.
     

    Baseless untrue MDH rejects pesticide allegations, says its products are 100% safe gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    MDH, a renowned spice company, assured consumers that its goods are completely safe and denied charges made by Hong Kong and Singapore food inspectors that certain pesticides were present in certain of its products.

    Earlier this month, Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) reported that samples of various pre-packaged spice-mix items from two Indian companies, MDH and Everest, contained ethylene oxide, a pesticide.

    The CFS advised consumers and dealers not to purchase or sell MDH's Madras Curry Powder (a spice mix for Madras curry), Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, or MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

    Also Read | After Singapore, Hong Kong bans sale of MDH, Everest spices alleging presence of cancer-causing chemicals

    In a statement, MDH stated that it has not received any contacts from Hong Kong or Singapore food safety inspectors. In response to the reported presence of ETO (ethylene oxide) in some of its goods, MDH said that "these claims are untrue and lack any substantiating evidence".

    "Additionally, we would like to assert that MDH has not received any communication from regulatory authorities of Singapore or Hong Kong." MDH noted that the Spice Board of India and the food regulator FSSAI had not received any contact or test results from Hong Kong or Singapore authorities about this subject.

    Also Read | After concerns abroad, India starts testing powdered spices

    "This reinforces the fact that the allegations against MDH are baseless, unsubstantiated, and not backed by any concrete evidence," the statement added. "MDH assures its buyers and consumers of the safety and quality of all of its goods. We reassure our buyers and consumers that we do not use Ethylene Oxide (ETO) at any stage of storing, processing, or packing our spices," the company stated in a statement.

    The corporation also stated that it follows health and safety requirements both domestically and globally.  India is the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of spices.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    My marks matters, not my facial hair': UP Board topper Prachi Nigam shuts trolls gcw

    'My marks matters, not my facial hair': UP Board topper Prachi Nigam shuts trolls

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested; read report

    Karnataka CM announces SIT probe into sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna vkp

    Karnataka CM announces SIT probe into sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Kerala delayed to ensure accuracy, says Chief Electoral Officer anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Kerala delayed to ensure accuracy, says Chief Electoral Officer

    Nainital forest fires: IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter undertakes 'Bambi Bucket Ops' to douse raging flames (WATCH) snt

    Nainital forest fires: IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter undertakes 'Bambi Bucket Ops' to douse raging flames (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Who is Sahil Khan? Actor offered THIS to be part of Bigg Boss OTT RBA

    Who is Sahil Khan? Actor offered THIS to be part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 notable figures from polling in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 notable figures from polling in Kerala

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Actress turns 37; know assets and more RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Actress turns 37; know assets and more

    My marks matters, not my facial hair': UP Board topper Prachi Nigam shuts trolls gcw

    'My marks matters, not my facial hair': UP Board topper Prachi Nigam shuts trolls

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested; read report

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon