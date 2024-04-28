'Baseless, untrue': MDH rejects pesticide allegations, says its products are 100% safe

In a statement, MDH said it has not received any communications from Hong Kong and Singapore food safety regulators. In reference to the alleged presence of ETO (ethylene oxide) in some of its products, MDH said that “these claims are untrue and lack any substantiating evidence”.

MDH, a renowned spice company, assured consumers that its goods are completely safe and denied charges made by Hong Kong and Singapore food inspectors that certain pesticides were present in certain of its products.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) reported that samples of various pre-packaged spice-mix items from two Indian companies, MDH and Everest, contained ethylene oxide, a pesticide.

The CFS advised consumers and dealers not to purchase or sell MDH's Madras Curry Powder (a spice mix for Madras curry), Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, or MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

In a statement, MDH stated that it has not received any contacts from Hong Kong or Singapore food safety inspectors. In response to the reported presence of ETO (ethylene oxide) in some of its goods, MDH said that "these claims are untrue and lack any substantiating evidence".

"Additionally, we would like to assert that MDH has not received any communication from regulatory authorities of Singapore or Hong Kong." MDH noted that the Spice Board of India and the food regulator FSSAI had not received any contact or test results from Hong Kong or Singapore authorities about this subject.

"This reinforces the fact that the allegations against MDH are baseless, unsubstantiated, and not backed by any concrete evidence," the statement added. "MDH assures its buyers and consumers of the safety and quality of all of its goods. We reassure our buyers and consumers that we do not use Ethylene Oxide (ETO) at any stage of storing, processing, or packing our spices," the company stated in a statement.

The corporation also stated that it follows health and safety requirements both domestically and globally. India is the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of spices.

