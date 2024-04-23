Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    After concerns abroad, India starts testing powdered spices

    Authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong have raised concerns about the safety of powdered spices, prompting the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to conduct nationwide sampling. Investigations revealed the presence of ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic pesticide, in select products from MDH and Everest

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 6:48 AM IST

    In response to alarming findings regarding spice contamination, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a nationwide sampling initiative targeting powdered spices from various brands, including industry giants MDH and Everest. This action follows concerns raised by authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong regarding the safety of these products.

    Recent investigations by the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong revealed the presence of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogenic pesticide, in select spice products manufactured by MDH and Everest. Consequently, the CFS has issued directives instructing vendors to immediately cease the sale of these products and remove them from retail shelves to safeguard public health.

    In response to the findings, both Singapore and Hong Kong authorities have taken decisive action. Singapore's Food Agency (SFA) had previously recalled Everest's fish curry masala due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide, emphasizing the importance of adhering to permissible limits for pesticides in food products. Similarly, Hong Kong authorities have initiated recalls for multiple MDH products, including Madras curry powder, sambhar masala, mixed masala powder, and curry powder.

    Responding to the situation, a spokesperson for Everest clarified that the brand is not banned in either Singapore or Hong Kong. Instead, regulatory bodies have called for a temporary recall and inspection of certain products as a precautionary measure. Everest assures consumers of the safety and quality of its products, emphasizing adherence to stringent quality control measures.

    Meanwhile, MDH has yet to issue a statement in response to the contamination concerns. While the FSSAI routinely monitors the quality of spices in the domestic market, it does not regulate products intended for export, officials confirmed.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 6:50 AM IST
