Security was tightened at Mamata Banerjee's residence ahead of her visit to Baruipur following a girl's rape-murder. TMC leaders criticised the deployment of central forces, calling it a 'super emergency' and an attempt at house arrest.

Security tightened outside the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as central forces took positions ahead of her scheduled visit to Baruipur, following the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl.

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A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Baruipur region of South 24 Parganas.

Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, in an X post, said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, and she held a conversation with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

TMC Criticises Central Force Deployment

Meanwhile, TMC has criticised the deployment of central forces outside Mamata Banerjee's residence. TMC MP Dola Sen asked if the deployment was an attempt to house arrest the former CM. She termed the incident a "super emergency."

Dola Sen told reporters, "What is going on in Bengal and Kolkata? Everyone knows what happened in Baruipur. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is a mass leader. She wanted to go there after such a heinous incident had happened. But have they house arrested her? By doing this, will they be able to stop Didi? I had to come here because of this. So many police administration deployed here without any reason. This is not right, whatever the police administration is doing. This is a super emergency."

TMC leader Madan Mitra said, "Didi is meeting party workers at her residence. What can the police really do? Someone has to raise slogans. You can't just keep committing one-sided atrocities while the public quietly accepts it; that's not how it works. Just as there are calls for justice regarding the RG Kar incident, there should be justice here in Baruipur too."

Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP Government

Meanwhile, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP government in the state after the tragic incident in Baruipur. He raised questions over the BJP, stating that the government was unable to fulfil its promise of women's safety in the state.

In an X post, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "@BJP4India doesn't just fail women; it fosters a climate where those accused of heinous crimes appear to believe they enjoy political protection. Where political connections seem to influence justice. Where influence appears to speak louder than the rule of law. Where disturbing questions arise over whether political pressure is overshadowing the pursuit of justice. That is the real tragedy behind the Baruipur horror!"

"BJP came to Bengal promising women's safety and security. Instead, every such incident raises fresh questions about its HOLLOW PROMISES. The silence is equally telling. No protests. No outrage. No demands for accountability. No demands for resignations. No sudden awakening of conscience. When justice becomes selective, and outrage becomes political, it is not only the victim who suffers; it is society that pays the price. Extremely shameful state of affairs," the X post read.