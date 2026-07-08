The main accused in the Baruipur minor's gang-rape and murder case, Prabhas Mondal, was killed in police firing. Cops say he tried to escape by snatching a gun during a crime scene reconstruction and even fired a shot.

The main accused, Prabhas Mondal, has been killed in police firing. According to police sources, he was taken to Suryapur in Baruipur late on Tuesday night for a crime scene reconstruction. Around 12:45 AM, Mondal suddenly snatched a policeman's gun and tried to run away. The police then opened fire, and Mondal was killed.

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The police were investigating the gang-rape and murder of a minor girl. They took Prabhas Mondal to recreate the crime scene when he made his escape attempt. Police officials claim that the accused fired one round from the snatched weapon. In the retaliatory firing by the police, Prabhas was seriously injured. He was rushed to the Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital, where the doctors on duty declared him dead on arrival.

Just a day before, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had visited the victim's family. He had assured them that the culprits would face the strictest punishment. The encounter took place last night, right after this high-profile visit.

To give you a recap, the minor girl had been missing since Saturday. Her body, stuffed in a sack, was recovered from a pond on Sunday. In a shocking twist, it was this very accused, Prabhas Mondal, who had helped local residents pull the victim's body out of the pond near the railway tracks. Police have also arrested the fourth accused in the rape and murder case, who had been absconding.