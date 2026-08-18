Assam's ruling BJP slammed Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, questioning his silence after an audio clip allegedly linked his aide to an illegal coal trade network. The party accused Gogoi of double standards, as he has often crusaded against such syndicates.

The ruling BJP in Assam slammed Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi over double standards following a purported audio clip that had gone viral on social media and which allegedly links his close associate to an illegal coal trade network along the Nagaland border, noting that the regional political party leader has has consistently projected himself as a crusader against illegal coal, stone, and sand syndicates.

Referencing an Assamese folkore, State BJP spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay described the situation as a case of "a ghost emerging from within the mustard pot itself," while questioning Gogoi's silence over the incident.

BJP Questions Gogoi's 'Double Standards'

According to a press release, the controversy stems from an audio clip circulating on social media involving Raijor Dal spokesperson Manas Konwar, a close associate of Akhil Gogoi, and two alleged coal traders, Sabir Ahmed and Parag. In the purported audio recording, a conversation involving Konwar, along with associates, can allegedly be heard undertaking heated discussions concerning financial transactions related to illegal coal trade.

"The contents of the purported conversation have raised grave questions regarding the alleged involvement of a Raijor Dal leader in the illegal coal trade reportedly operating along the Nagaland border. The alleged nexus of a close associate of Akhil Gogoi with such activities has left the people of Assam deeply perplexed, particularly when the Raijor Dal president has repeatedly and vociferously positioned himself as a crusader against illegal coal, stone and sand syndicates. The situation now appears to be a classic case of 'a ghost emerging from within the mustard pot itself," Upadhyay said.

Gogoi's 'Inexplicable Silence' Criticised

Upadhyay further stated that Akhil Gogoi, who habitually rushes before the media and raises his voice on virtually every issue, has so far maintained an inexplicable silence over this highly serious controversy. "His conspicuous silence has inevitably given rise to a legitimate public question: Is the alleged illegal syndicate operating under the direct or indirect patronage of Akhil Gogoi himself? Ironically, even during the devastating floods caused by the Dikhow River across four districts of Upper Assam, described as one of the most destructive floods of the century, Akhil Gogoi had repeatedly and emphatically attributed the catastrophe to alleged illegal coal, stone and sand syndicates. Yet, after allegations surfaced concerning the alleged involvement of one of his own close associates in illegal coal trading, the Raijor Dal president has, remarkably, remained silent," he emphasised.

Upadhyay observed that Akhil Gogoi, who otherwise appears eager to dominate media platforms and thunderously pronounce himself on every conceivable issue, has seemingly maintained a conspicuous distance from the media since the alleged audio clip went viral, the press release said. As per the press release, this sudden retreat has further deepened the mystery surrounding his position and raised uncomfortable questions about his political and moral accountability.

Allegations of Lavish Election Spending

Upadhyay also referred to the substantial expenditure allegedly witnessed during the last Assembly election in Akhil Gogoi's own constituency, Sivasagar, stating that even financially affluent candidates were reportedly astonished by the scale of expenditure. According to him, the source of such substantial election expenditure had already generated considerable public curiosity. "It now appears that the hidden trail may finally be coming to light," he said.

BJP Demands Explanation from 'Champion of Transparency'

State BJP spokesperson further asserted that Akhil Gogoi has a moral and political obligation to accept this challenge and establish before the people that the individual heard speaking in the purported audio clip is not Raijor Dal leader Manas Konwar, the press release underlined. "If the allegations are baseless, Akhil Gogoi should have no hesitation in placing the facts before the public and categorically clearing the air. Akhil Gogoi has consistently projected himself as a champion of transparency, integrity and clean public life. The people of Assam are therefore entitled to expect nothing less than an unequivocal, transparent and convincing explanation from him on this matter," Upadhyay said.

(ANI)