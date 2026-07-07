Another murder has rocked Baruipur. A teenager, Prasenjit Biswas, was reportedly called from his home and killed over a fight about a football game. The area is now very tense, with angry locals blocking roads to protest.

Baruipur is once again in the news, and for all the wrong reasons. Just as the town was reeling from the gang-rape and murder of a minor girl, another shocking crime has come to light—the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

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The victim has been identified as Prasenjit Biswas. The incident happened near the Palpara Bank area in Baruipur.

According to reports, three boys are behind this. The whole thing started three days ago after a football match, which Prasenjit's team won. This led to a major argument. The accused then reportedly called Prasenjit away from his home and murdered him. After the news broke, angry locals blocked the road right in front of the Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital. They also damaged a police camp. A large police team was sent to bring the situation under control.

Prasenjit's brother, who was at the protest, said, "The police are not letting us see the guys who killed my brother. They are protecting the murderers. They hacked a young boy to death. We want justice."

This fresh violence comes at a time when Baruipur is already on the boil over another horrific crime. On Sunday, the body of a minor girl was found in a pond. The police have arrested two people in connection with the case, and one more person was arrested on Monday, bringing the total arrests to three. The investigation is still on.

Her family told the media that she had gone to a local shop on Saturday evening to buy some food and never came back. They claim that four men kidnapped their daughter. When her body was discovered in a nearby pond on Sunday morning, local residents erupted in anger. They blocked roads and even staged a protest at Suryapur station, stopping trains on the Sealdah-Namkhana line for about an hour.

The police had to resort to a lathi-charge to clear the blockade, but the protestors fought back, setting fires on the road. The girl's family later said, "The Chief Minister has spoken to us. She has asked us to meet her at Bhabani Bhawan on Tuesday. She promised that no one involved will be spared and that all our demands will be heard. She has assured us of all possible help."

And now, in the middle of all this, the news of this young boy's murder has emerged. A simple argument over a game with Prasenjit Biswas ended in his brutal murder, making an already tense Baruipur even more volatile.