Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has invited Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party, to join the NDA. Athawale wants Dipke to join his Republican Party of India to help achieve Dr. Ambedkar's vision.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has extended an invitation to Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), to join the NDA alliance. Athawale asked Dipke to join his own party, the Republican Party of India (RPI-A), to work towards fulfilling Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's dreams. Athawale's RPI(A) is an ally of the BJP at the Centre.

Calling him a "dynamic young leader," Athawale said that Abhijeet Dipke should come forward to strengthen both society and the party by joining them.

The minister also claimed that the central government believes in punishing anyone who does wrong. This was seen as an indirect reference to the recent NEET exam paper leak controversy, which led to student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

## Dipke not interested in electoral politics

So far, Abhijeet Dipke has not responded to the minister's offer. However, he has said in the past that he isn't interested in electoral politics. His goal is to build the CJP into a people's movement.

In an earlier interview, Dipke had said that people have lost faith in politics and the election system. He feels there's no point in forming a political party when investigative agencies are allegedly used to split parties and voters' names are removed from lists. According to him, what the country really needs is a mass movement.