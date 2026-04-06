Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut wished NCP's Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati bypoll, clarifying that MVA chief Uddhav Thackeray will decide on the alliance's support. He noted the seat is an NCP legacy and MVA unity remains intact.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday extended his best wishes to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Pawar ahead of the Baramati Assembly bypoll, stating that the final decision on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) support would be taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

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Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Raut said, "There are many political parties in Maharashtra. Best wishes to Sunetra Pawar. As Maha Vikas Aghadi, our party chief Uddhav Thackeray will take the decision to support her. Uddhav Thackeray and Sunetra Pawar have discussed. It is time for elections, right? There will be campaigning, scrutiny, and then the voting process will be completed."

On the Baramati Seat

Referring specifically to the Baramati seat, Raut emphasised its political legacy with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "That is the place of NCP, and Ajit Pawar's party has always contested there. Ajit Pawar was himself the NCP candidate from Sharad Pawar's side. Now his wife is contesting, and she had a telephonic conversation with Uddhav Thackeray. Our candidate is not contesting there," he said.

MVA Alliance Dynamics

Raut also clarified that Shiv Sena (UBT) would not seek the withdrawal of the Congress candidate, underlining unity within the MVA alliance. "Congress is in MVA. We will not say that they should take back their candidate," he added.

Speaking on internal discussions within the alliance, Raut reiterated that there was no confusion in the MVA and that decisions were taken collectively. He also mentioned that discussions were held between Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar regarding the bypolls. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Raut criticised recent remarks by BJP leader Nitish Rane, stating, "There is no connection of BJP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. BJP is only changing history."

Bypoll Schedule Announced

The by-elections for the Baramati and Rahuri Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra are scheduled for April 23, with counting of votes to take place on May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI)