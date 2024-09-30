Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Banks to close for 15 days in October 2024: Full holiday list inside

    The customers should note that bank holidays differ from state to state, depending on the regional festivals and observances. For instance, while Durga Puja may be widely observed in West Bengal, other states may have a different set of holidays during the same period.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays for October 2024, with a total of 15 days of closures scheduled across the country. These holidays include a mix of national and regional celebrations such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. In addition, banks will also be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, as per the usual monthly schedule.

    Therefore, it is advised that individuals check the RBI's official website for state-specific holiday lists to avoid any inconvenience when planning a bank visit.

    Even though bank branches will remain closed on these holidays, essential banking services such as online banking, ATMs, mobile apps, and UPI payments will remain unaffected. Customers can continue to conduct their banking transactions through digital platforms, which provide 24/7 access to accounts, fund transfers, and bill payments.

    Key bank holidays in October 2024:

    October 1: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir
    October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)
    October 3: Shardiya Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti
    October 6: Weekly holiday (Sunday)
    October 10-12: Maha Saptami, Mahanavami, and Dussehra
    October 16: Laxmi Puja (Agartala, Kolkata)
    October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
    October 31: Diwali/Kali Puja/Naraka Chaturdashi

    Apart from these, the weekends and other regional holidays will also impact bank operations. It's always a good idea to double-check with local banks, especially when planning any important financial activities.

