Tamil Nadu weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for next 5 days

The Chennai Meteorological Department has announced that rain will continue in Tamil Nadu for the next 7 days. It has also been reported that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the southern districts and 10 districts, and fishermen have been advised not to go to sea.

RAIN

Rain alert in Tamil Nadu. For the past few weeks, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing hot weather and heat waves. In this situation, the heat has subsided a bit and it is raining in a few places. The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued a report regarding the rainfall situation in Tamil Nadu for the next 7 days.

RAIN

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Coimbatore district hill areas, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur and Salem districts.

Tamil Nadu Rains

Possibility of heavy rain in 10 districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts.

WIND

Alert for fishermen. Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas: Strong winds are likely to blow over Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast and Kumari Sea areas at a speed of 35 to 45 kmph and occasionally 55 kmph.

Latest Videos