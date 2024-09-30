Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for next 5 days

    The Chennai Meteorological Department has announced that rain will continue in Tamil Nadu for the next 7 days. It has also been reported that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the southern districts and 10 districts, and fishermen have been advised not to go to sea.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    RAIN

    Rain alert in Tamil Nadu. For the past few weeks, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing hot weather and heat waves. In this situation, the heat has subsided a bit and it is raining in a few places. The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued a report regarding the rainfall situation in Tamil Nadu for the next 7 days.

    article_image2

    RAIN

    Thunderstorms and rain are expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Coimbatore district hill areas, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur and Salem districts.

    article_image3

    Tamil Nadu Rains

    Possibility of heavy rain in 10 districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts.

    article_image4

    WIND

    Alert for fishermen. Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas: Strong winds are likely to blow over Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast and Kumari Sea areas at a speed of 35 to 45 kmph and occasionally 55 kmph.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself says BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal vkp

    'MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

    Tripura HORROR! 62-year-old woman tied to tree, burnt alive by two sons over alleged family dispute shk

    Tripura HORROR! 62-year-old woman tied to tree, burnt alive by two sons over alleged family dispute

    Dont use yeah-yeah, Supreme Court is not coffee shop': CJI Chandrachud reprimands litigant AJR

    'Don't use yeah-yeah, Supreme Court is not coffee shop': CJI Chandrachud reprimands litigant

    Maharashtra declares cow as 'Rajya Mata' as state elections loom, cites its cultural significance dmn

    Maharashtra declares cow as 'Rajya Mata' as state elections loom, cites its cultural significance

    Tirupati laddu animal fat row:: 'Keep Gods out of politics...' says Supreme Court anr

    Tirupati laddu animal fat row: 'Keep Gods out of politics...' says Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    Devara to Stree 2: Indian films with highest opening day in 2024 RKK

    Devara to Stree 2: Indian films with highest opening day in 2024

    'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh's first appearance post fatherhood RTM

    'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh’s first appearance post fatherhood

    football France footballer Antoine Griezmann announces international retirement scr

    France footballer Antoine Griezmann announces international retirement

    Want to join the Indian Navy after 10th, 12th? Here's what you require RKK

    Want to join the Indian Navy after 10th, 12th? Here's what you require

    Will turn Israelis mad Hezbollah deputy general-secretary Naim Qassem vows to continue fight (WATCH) snt

    'Will turn Israelis mad': Hezbollah deputy general-secretary Naim Qassem vows to continue fight (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon