An urgent meeting was held with bank heads to address the upcoming bank strike. Banks were advised to ensure smooth operations, keep digital channels running, and ensure ATMs are loaded with cash to minimize public inconvenience.

An urgent meeting was held today in the wake of call for strike by bank unions for Tuesday and banks were advised to take all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of banking operations, especially in respect of customer services, digital channels, clearing and settlement systems, government business, and the delivery of banking services through business correspondents, sources said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

They said the meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, with the Chairman, State Bank of India, Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of Nationalised Banks, and the Chief Executive, Indian Banks' Association. UFBU, a forum of nine unions and associations representing bank employees and officers, has decided to go on a 24-hour strike beginning midnight of January 26, in support of their demand for five-day work week.

Assurances on Service Continuity

Sources said it has been conveyed by the banks that ATMs are being adequately loaded with sufficient cash, and arrangements have been made to ensure timely replenishment. The sources also said that while the operation of bank branches may be slightly impacted due to the strike, it has been assured that digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile banking and other electronic payment channels, will remain available seamlessly, so that public are not inconvenienced and essential banking services continue smoothly.

Strike Call Stands After Failed Talks

According to All India Bank Officers' Confederation, conciliation meetings were held on January 22 and 23 with the Department of Financial services but there was no firm timeline and "strike call stands". (ANI)