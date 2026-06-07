Police in West Bengal's Murshidabad district have arrested a family of five from Bangladesh for allegedly living in India illegally. The family, including three children, was found in the Dhumarpara area. The man, Ujir Ali, had been living here for 13 years and had even managed to get Indian ID cards.

Police in West Bengal's Murshidabad district have arrested a family of five from Bangladesh for entering and living in India illegally. The arrests happened in the Dhumarpara area, which comes under the Sagardighi police station. The family members have been identified as Ujir Ali (43), his wife Jainur Khatun (36), and their three sons—Shihab Sheikh (15), Injamul Haque (10), and Abdul Samad Sheikh (4).

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According to police sources, the family is originally from the Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh. Police believe Ujir Ali crossed the border illegally about 13 years ago and settled down permanently in the Dhumarpara area.

The police said they caught the family during a raid in the locality, and the investigation is still going on. Ujir Ali used to work as a mason in South India. He had even bought land and built a house in Dhumarpara. It's also alleged that over the years, he managed to get Indian identity documents like a Voter Card and an Aadhaar card. The police arrested all five members, claiming they were living in the country using fake documents. They have now been sent to a holding centre. Police and administration officials said that once all the legal formalities are done, they will contact the BSF to have the family deported back to Bangladesh.

This isn't a one-off case. Just last month, police in Mallikpur, Baruipur, in the South 24 Parganas district, arrested two other Bangladeshi nationals. The arrested couple, Shafiqul Islam Molla and his wife Monira Begum, are from Bangladesh's Jessore district. They had apparently entered India illegally with the help of an agent and were living in Mallikpur.

In another incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) stopped an attempt by Bangladeshi nationals to enter India in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. This happened in Sangarbari village, which is in the Khalishamari Gram Panchayat area of Sitalkuchi block.

Local residents said they saw a group of 10 to 11 Bangladeshi nationals gathering on the Bangladesh side of the border in the morning. They claimed the group then tried to cross into Indian territory. However, BSF jawans posted there acted quickly and blocked the illegal entry.