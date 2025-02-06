Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina's 'provocative' activities

Bangladesh on Thursday formally protested to India over the activities of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her stay in the country, labeling them as provocative.

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina's 'provocative' activities
Feb 6, 2025

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain stated that the Indian Deputy High Commissioner was summoned in the absence of the High Commissioner and handed a protest note. "We had previously urged New Delhi to prevent Hasina from engaging in such activities, but received no response," Hossain told reporters at a foreign ministry briefing.

Reiterating Dhaka's objections, Hossain said the protest was conveyed again to Indian acting envoy Pawan Badhe. He described Hasina's recent statements as highly aggressive, suggesting they could have offended the younger generation. "We will observe what actions India takes," Hossain added, emphasizing that Bangladesh continues to urge India to prevent such activities.

When asked about reviewing agreements with India, Hossain said the deal with Adani was not in Bangladesh's best interest. Addressing India’s stance on Hasina’s activities, he claimed India denied providing her with an online platform for speeches.

Regarding international media coverage, Hossain remarked, "We expect negative reactions, including concerns over the destruction at Dhanmondi 32. But we see this as an expression of public anger." He assured that the government would take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.

