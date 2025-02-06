'Family first Congress's model, nation first is ours': PM Modi's swipe in RS (WATCH)

PM Modi addressed Parliament and took a swipe at Congress saying itdoes not believe in 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

PM Modi addressed Parliament on Thursday and took a swipe at Congress saying it does not believe in 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. The PM lashed out at the Congress over, saying that the party only believed in appeasement politics. He lamented that the party could never embody the principles of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Responding to the Rajya Sabha discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Modi emphasized that while the BJP's development model puts 'nation first', for Congress, it has always been about 'Family first,' referring to the Gandhi family.

Expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress is a mistake. It is beyond their mindset, and doesn't align with their agenda because the party is solely devoted to one family," the Prime Minister asserted.

PM Modi also pointed out that his government had opted for a model based on 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction) instead of 'tushtikaran' (appeasement). "Since 2014, India has witnessed an alternative governance model. This approach is focused on satisfaction, not appeasement," he said, directing a sharp criticism at the Congress.

Also read: Handcuffing illegals US govt policy: S Jaishankar briefs RS over deportation of Indians | Top quotes (WATCH)

In response to opposition accusations that the BJP sought to undermine the Constitution, Modi turned the spotlight on the Congress, accusing it of "hating" Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Constitution’s architect, and denying him the Bharat Ratna.

"Congress's disdain for Dr. Ambedkar is well-documented. They never deemed him worthy of the Bharat Ratna and even attempted to defeat him in elections twice. However, today, due to political pressures, they are compelled to chant 'Jai Bheem,'" he remarked.

The PM also recalled that in the 1952 Lok Sabha elections, Ambedkar was defeated by Congress's Narayan Kajrolkar in Bombay (North), and once more by the party in the 1954 Bhandara by-election.

Also watch: Lok Sabha Ruckus After 'Handcuffed, Shackled' Indians Deported from US

