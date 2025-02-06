Indian Army's advanced UAV strategy: How expansion, modernisation and global lessons will strengthen defence

UAVs have become a defining component of modern warfare worldwide, and in response, the Indian military has begun incorporating these advanced systems to strengthen its surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat capabilities across multiple fronts.

New Delhi: Bengaluru is set to host Aero India 2025 from February 9, a major aerospace and defence exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies. As India steps up its efforts to modernise its unmanned aerial capabilities, the focus will be on next-generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), underscoring the country's push for self-reliance and technological superiority.

At this biennial aerospace exhibition, next-generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) will be showcased, emphasising India’s commitment to self-reliance and technological superiority.

UAVs have become a defining component of modern warfare worldwide, and in response, the Indian military has begun incorporating these advanced systems to strengthen its surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat capabilities across multiple fronts.

Faced with complex security challenges from Pakistan to the west and China to the north, India’s investment in advanced UAVs and RPAS is crucial for strengthening its defence preparedness and ensuring strategic deterrence.

Also read: India-Russia deal for Klub-S anti-ship cruise missile: A game-changer for Navy's submarine warfare?

UAV Expansion: The Strategic Rationale

India’s unique geographical challenges necessitate the deployment of a comprehensive UAV network. With the rugged Himalayas to the north and a volatile border with Pakistan to the west, it is essential to maintain a robust intelligence-gathering ecosystem and rapid-response capabilities.

In this context, real-time surveillance is crucial for timely threat assessment and response, particularly along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

In such a military environment, UAVs offer unparalleled advantages by tracking troop movements, monitoring infiltration attempts, and facilitating precision strikes while minimising human risk.

UAVs are not only vital for traditional military operations but also play a key role in counterterrorism efforts. In regions like Jammu and Kashmir, drones are instrumental in monitoring infiltration attempts, tracking troop movements, and conducting precision strikes with minimal human risk.

Beyond defence, UAVs are crucial in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, aiding in rapid damage assessment, search-and-rescue missions, and providing logistical support. During floods, earthquakes, and other emergencies, UAVs can deliver medical supplies and essential aid to remote or hard-to-reach areas. Their versatility makes UAVs an essential force multiplier.

UAV: Current Fleet and Modernisation Roadmap

The Indian Army currently operates a range of Israeli-origin UAVs, such as the Heron and Searcher, which are primarily used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

India’s modernisation efforts are focused on enhancing UAV capabilities across four key areas:

Extended Range : Future UAVs will have an operational range exceeding 1,000 km, enabling deep reconnaissance and long-range surveillance.

Greater Endurance : New UAV models will offer flight durations of over 24 hours, ensuring continuous intelligence gathering and persistent monitoring.

Higher Altitude : Next-generation UAVs will operate at altitudes above 30,000 feet, improving survivability against enemy countermeasures.

Weaponisation: The acquisition and development of armed UAVs, such as the MQ-9B, will enable precision strikes on enemy targets, reducing dependence on manned aircraft.

Also read: Indian Army issues RFI for T-90 tanks’ Active Protection System to deter aerial threats

UAV Deployments: Lessons From Other Countries

Unmanned aerial systems have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield worldwide, with leading military powers integrating UAVs as critical components of modern warfare.

United States: The MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk are central to American aerial dominance, conducting high-value strikes and long-range reconnaissance missions across regions like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

The MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk are central to American aerial dominance, conducting high-value strikes and long-range reconnaissance missions across regions like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. China: The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) operates a vast UAV fleet, including models like the CH-5, Wing Loong, and the stealthy GJ-11 Sharp Sword, highlighting China’s focus on developing unmanned combat capabilities.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) operates a vast UAV fleet, including models like the CH-5, Wing Loong, and the stealthy GJ-11 Sharp Sword, highlighting China’s focus on developing unmanned combat capabilities. Turkey: The Bayraktar TB2 has emerged as a game-changer, proving its effectiveness in conflicts such as those in Libya, Syria, and the Armenia-Azerbaijan war.

The Bayraktar TB2 has emerged as a game-changer, proving its effectiveness in conflicts such as those in Libya, Syria, and the Armenia-Azerbaijan war. Israel: A global leader in UAV technology, Israel deploys the Heron TP and Harop drones, known for their endurance and autonomous strike capabilities.

A global leader in UAV technology, Israel deploys the Heron TP and Harop drones, known for their endurance and autonomous strike capabilities. Ukraine: The ongoing conflict with Russia has highlighted the role of UAVs in asymmetric warfare, effectively neutralising enemy tanks, disrupting supply chains, and conducting precise strikes on command centers.

For India, it’s crucial to invest in cutting-edge drone technologies, artificial intelligence, and foster private-sector innovation to stay competitive as military warfare evolves toward unmanned and autonomous systems.

Latest Videos