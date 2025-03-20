Ban ads of high sugar, fat products targeting children: Milind Deora praises PM's anti-obesity campaign| WATCH

Read Full Article

Shiv Sena MP and Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Anti Obesity campaign in his speech in the Rajya Sabha. Deora also urged the government to levy higher taxes on high sugar and fat food products that cause obesity and ban their advertisements targeting children.

During a discussion on the working of health and family welfare in the upper house, Deora said there is no issue in importing US technology into the country, but he is against the import of the American lifestyle and their obesity epidemic.

"If we take the example of America today, obesity in America is not just a health problem. I believe it is also a very big economic crisis. I would like to highlight some data on what India can learn from America," Deora said.

"Today, 42% of adults and 20% of children in America are obese. There has been an increase of 30% in just two decades. Obesity-related diseases cost America $1.4 trillion every year. This is 7 percent of its GDP. One in three deaths in America is due to obesity-related diseases. This is a direct message to India that we need to work on obesity now."

He said there is a need for bold initiatives to tackle this problem to align with the Prime Minister's vision of making India obesity-free.

Obesity in Indian men has increased to 23% in 5 years

Milind Deora said, "According to primary health survey data, obesity in men in India has increased from 19% to 23% in 5 years. In women, it has increased from 21% to 24%. Many people talked about malnutrition. The government is doing a great job in this matter. In rural areas, 1 in 3 children under the age of 5 are victims of malnutrition. On the other hand, there is a problem of obesity in children in cities. The number of overweight children has increased by 60% in the last 10 years."

"By 2030, the expenditure on obesity-related diseases in India may reach 1.6 percent of GDP. This can be 7 lakh crore rupees annually. I believe that obesity is not just a health problem. This is a serious economic challenge. If it is not stopped, it can affect India's progress in the long run due to increased expenditure on treatment and reduced productivity," he added.

How to prevent obesity?

The most effective way to prevent obesity is to adopt a healthy lifestyle. You should stay active. Eat a healthy diet and get enough sleep. Stay away from soft drinks. Obesity is often caused by a combination of several risk factors. These include genetics, poor diet, not being active, and lack of access to health and healthy food. Obesity prevention should start in childhood. However, it is never too late to start choosing healthy options.

How to prevent obesity in children?

Obesity often starts in childhood. According to research, if a person is obese at the age of 5, they are more likely to suffer from obesity as an adult. If a child is not obese at the age of 5, the risk of obesity throughout their life is significantly reduced.

Do's to prevent obesity in childhood

Promote healthy eating: Keep children away from junk food. Give healthy snacks like baked cinnamon apple crisps instead of processed snacks like potato chips. Do not give soft drinks.

Stay active: Let children play. Let them play or cycle after school. Children aged 6 to 17 should do 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

Enough sleep: Make sure children get enough sleep. Not getting enough sleep increases the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and other diseases.

Minimize screen time: Too much TV or mobile phone viewing in childhood increases the risk of obesity. Whenever possible, let children do physical activities. The screen should be turned off at least one hour before going to bed.

