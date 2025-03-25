Sex education in Karnataka: Essential learning or cultural controversy? | Opinion

Read Full Article

The debate over whether sex education should be made mandatory for students in Karnataka from grades 8 to 12 goes beyond academics—it's now a crucial issue tied to the mental and social well-being of teenagers. Should it be an essential part of their learning, or should it be left to parents and cultural beliefs? While many argue in favor of teaching moral values, sex education often faces strong resistance. However, in a time when young people can access any kind of information—both accurate and misleading—with just a few taps on their phones, keeping them uninformed can do more harm than good.

India has a deep-rooted culture filled with traditions, spirituality, and conservative attitudes, especially toward topics like sex and relationships. Karnataka reflects this mix, with modern urban areas on one side and deeply traditional rural communities on the other. Historically, Indian texts like the Kamasutra openly discussed sexuality, but today, sex remains a taboo subject. This contradiction has only grown with globalization. Since the 1990s, exposure to Western media, the internet, and smartphones has dramatically increased, giving teenagers access to a flood of sexual content—often without context or guidance. From a psychiatric perspective, this uncontrolled exposure can be dangerous for adolescent mental health.

Also read: Karnataka’s Honeytrap Scandal: Women’s Organizations, Your Silence Is Complicity!

Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 go through major physical, emotional, and social changes. Their hormones are shifting, they are trying to figure out their identity, and they feel the pressure to fit in with peers. Naturally, they become curious about sex and relationships. But when they don’t get reliable information from trusted sources, they turn to the internet, social media, or even friends who may not have the right facts. A psychiatrist explains, “We are seeing more cases of anxiety, shame, and low self-esteem among teenagers because they don’t have a safe space to talk about these things.” Misinformation can lead to depression, risky behavior, or even self-harm. Clearly, sex education isn’t just about teaching biology—it’s also about mental well-being.

Many traditionalists oppose sex education, believing it could weaken moral values or encourage inappropriate behavior. They argue that these discussions should be left to families. But staying silent doesn't mean young people are protected. In nuclear families, which are now common in urban Karnataka, parents often don’t have the time, knowledge, or comfort to discuss these topics openly. Earlier, in joint families, older relatives sometimes filled this role, but that support system is disappearing. As a result, many teenagers struggle alone through this phase of life, sometimes with serious consequences. A 2023 study from the Indian Journal of Psychiatry found that 30% of teenagers felt anxious about sexual health questions but had no one to ask. A structured curriculum could provide them with the right answers and help reduce the stigma around these conversations.

So, what should sex education include? More than just anatomy, it should cover emotional and psychological topics like self-esteem, consent, personal boundaries, and handling peer pressure. It’s not about encouraging sexual activity, as some fear, but about helping teens understand their own bodies and emotions. For instance, many girls in Karnataka still feel ashamed of menstruation, leading some to even drop out of school. Boys, on the other hand, often struggle with issues of masculinity, sometimes acting out in aggressive ways due to misleading media portrayals. A well-planned sex education program could help students across genders understand each other better and break down harmful myths.

How this education is delivered is just as important as what is taught. Psychiatrists emphasize that teachers need proper training to handle these topics with sensitivity. If a teacher is judgmental or rigid in their approach, students might feel uncomfortable or embarrassed, making learning ineffective. A psychiatrist suggests, “The teaching should be interactive, not just a lecture. Students should be encouraged to ask questions and express their thoughts without fear of being judged.” Role-playing activities, anonymous Q&A sessions, and even workshops for parents could help ensure that both students and families benefit from the program.

Of course, there will be opposition. Some will see this as an attack on Indian culture or an unwelcome influence from the West. But sex education isn’t about rejecting Indian values—it’s about adapting them to modern realities. The Kamasutra itself shows that India once had a more open and respectful approach to sexuality. Today’s sex education can be rooted in that same tradition while incorporating modern science and psychological insights. Rather than conflicting with cultural values, it can evolve them, aligning with Swami Vivekananda’s vision of an enlightened society where knowledge empowers individuals.

The impact of sex education goes beyond individual students. When young people are well-informed, they are less likely to promote gender stereotypes, engage in abuse, or practice unsafe behaviors—issues that put a strain on Karnataka’s healthcare and social systems. From a psychiatric perspective, early education on these topics can help prevent future problems such as trauma, unhealthy relationships, and even addictions, which often stem from repressed or misunderstood sexual feelings. Instead of being a controversial issue, sex education should be seen as a preventive measure—one that helps build a healthier and more informed society.

Also read: Karnataka Congress' governance in shambles: A tale of meters, money and misdeed | Opinion

Some argue that sex education should be a choice, not a requirement, and that families or communities should decide for themselves. But with increasing cases of teenage pregnancies, sexual abuse, and mental health issues in Karnataka, can we afford to leave this to chance? The risk isn’t just ignorance; it’s the long-term consequences of misinformation and shame. Proper education on this subject isn’t about imposing Western ideas—it’s about giving young people the knowledge and confidence to make healthy, informed choices.

In Karnataka’s schools, the real choice isn’t between tradition and modernity—it’s between ignorance and awareness. As Vivekananda said, an enlightened mind doesn’t just change an individual; it transforms society. For the well-being of our children and the future of our communities, sex education isn’t just an option—it’s a responsibility.

(The author Girish Linganna is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

Latest Videos