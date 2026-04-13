West Bengal's Ballygunge constituency faces a high-stakes contest between TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and BJP's Shatrupa. The election follows the death of veteran Subrata Mukherjee and is complicated by significant electoral roll revisions.

West Bengal's Ballygunge Assembly constituency is heading into a high-stakes contest between AITC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and BJP's Shatrupa in what is expected to be an intensely fought battle in one of south Kolkata's most prestigious and politically charged seats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Constituency Profile

The Ballygunge Assembly constituency - 161 is a wholly urban legislative seat situated in South Kolkata in West Bengal. Known as one of the city's most upscale and affluent residential areas, muslims constitute the majority in this area with around 2 lakh population. The constituency's voters are drawn largely from the professional and educated classes, giving the seat a political character distinct from much of Bengal's rural areas.

A Storied Electoral Past

What makes this a significant constituency is its unpredictable nature this time, as seen with the previous polls and the absence of TMC's long-standing figure, Subrata Mukherjee, who secured the seat for the last 3 terms. TMC has gambled on the veteran party leader Chattopadhyay following the passing of Subrata Mukherjee, who boasts a long electoral history with this seat, as he had first won the seat as a Congress candidate in the early 1970s, then went on to hold it for the TMC through 2011, 2016, and 2021.

In the 2016 assembly elections, Mukherjee polled 70,083 votes to defeat Congress candidate Krishna Debnath, who received 54,858 votes, giving Mukherjee a margin of 15,225.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Mukherjee won the Ballygunge seat with a margin of 75,359 votes, polling 1,06,585 votes, while BJP candidate Lokenath Chatterjee received just 31,226 votes.

Mukherjee's subsequent passing triggered a bypoll in 2022, which brought in Babul Supriyo, the former Union Minister and singer who had switched from the BJP to the TMC, as the constituency's new face. Supriyo won the 2022 bypoll defeating CPM's Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes, securing 49.69 per cent of the vote, while Halim received 30.06 per cent.

Current Contest and Party Strategies

The TMC's decision to field Chattopadhyay from Ballygunge indicates a fresh organisational recalibration by the party, replacing Babul Supriyo, who had held the seat since the 2022 bypoll. The BJP has countered with Dr Shatrupa, a fresh face intended to appeal to the constituency's educated urban middle class.

Electoral Roll Controversy

The entire election cycle has been overshadowed by a dramatic shake-up of West Bengal's electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision process. The deletions have triggered sharp exchanges between the TMC and the BJP, with both parties trading barbs over the intention behind the process. This could hinder the chances of TMC securing this seat, helming the ship towards the opposition.

According to the abjudication report of Ballygunge, 6174 voters were found not eligible out of 23,968 voters.

Stakes for Major Parties

This Kolkata metropolitan continues to remain critical for the TMC's 2026 strategy, while for the BJP, cracking an urban Kolkata seat of Ballygunge's profile carries significant symbolic weight. For the CPI(M), which drew a respectable 30 per cent in the 2022 bypoll, the question is whether its residual support in the seat can be converted into a meaningful showing or whether it bleeds away to one of the two dominant parties.

Election Schedule and Context

Voting in West Bengal is scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results to be declared on May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats, while the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)