Balika Panchayat: This is India's first-ever girl Panchayat

The "Balika Panchayat" is run by people between the ages of 11 and 21, and its main goal is to promote the social and political development of girls while also removing harmful practises from society such as child marriage and the dowry system.

The country's first girl Panchayat, "Balika Panchayat," which began in numerous villages in Gujarat's Kutch region, aims to encourage girls' social and political growth and secure their active involvement in politics.

This is a one-of-a-kind project of the Gujarat Government's Women and Child Development Welfare department as part of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme. It began in the villages of Kunaria, Maska, Motagua, and Vadsar in the Kutch district. The Ministry of Women and Child Development also intends to establish girl panchayats around the country.

Garba Bharti, a Kutch Balika Panchayat member said, "Balika Panchayat is a panchayat of females between the ages of 10 and 21 years, whose fundamental purpose is that the girls should have their nominations done in the Panchayat's decision-making process and are involved in politics since childhood."

She also said that on Women's Day,they spoke with Union Minister Smriti Irani about how, if this work programme is implemented across India, more girls like us would be able to achieve well as well. "Our community has had a "Balika panchayat" for the last year," she added,

Urmi Ahir, 20, who has been appointed Sarpanch of the Balika Panchayat, stated, "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is a new programme launched in Kutch. The fundamental goal of the panchayat is for girls to advance in politics. Balika panchayat members are elected in the same way as Gram panchayat members are."

