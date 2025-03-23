user
IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad not setting any limits on MS Dhoni's career, says 'many years to go'

Ruturaj Gaikwad discusses MS Dhoni's role in IPL 2025 for CSK, highlighting his focus on power-hitting and inspiring presence.

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad not setting any limits on MS Dhoni's career, says 'many years to go' HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 12:57 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad defined the role of franchise icon MS Dhoni and his future in the league ahead of their campaign opener against arch-rival Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday.

Dhoni, still going strong at 43, holds an integral spot in the hierarchy of the five-time champions. He has continued to perform the role of finisher for Chennai, but over the years, his capacity has significantly reduced.

Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni's role in IPL 2025

The veteran wicketkeeper comes out to bat for a couple of overs, flaunts his explosive power-hitting prowess, tries to hit every delivery out of the ground and returns to the dugout.

"I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve. Or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as much as sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape," Gaikwad said on the eve of the clash against MI as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"That is what I think initially he was trying to do. And then, I never thought he was out of shape, even on the first day. So, I think he is special, obviously, because he's done it for so many years. So, definitely, that always will be there. If you see now even Sachin Tendulkar is batting as great as he is right even now at the age of 50 [51]. So, I think still many years to go," he added.

Also read: IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Suryakumar weighs in absence of Hardik and Bumrah in Mumbai Indians' opening match

Throwback when MS Dhoni expresses his desire for two more years

Recently, Dhoni took a trip down memory lane and recalled his cricketing journey, which began in 2005. He went on to reveal how he sees himself playing for a couple of more years.

"I want to enjoy it how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o'clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we'll go and play cricket more often than not. But if the weather doesn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence (but it is) easier said than done," he said at the launch of one of his apps last month.

Gaikwad explains how Dhoni's presence inspires the team

With Dhoni still running and making his presence felt around the camp, CSK is deriving plenty of benefits from it.

"I mean, every day we get to see him. Obviously, it inspires [us] a lot. A lot of new players have joined the team and sometimes they, as professional cricketers, struggle to strike the ball as good as he is striking it right now," Gaikwad said.

"So, definitely, it inspires a lot of us, including myself, including everyone from the group. So, whatever he is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable. It is really commendable," he added.

Also read: IPL 2025, CSK vs MI Preview: Can Chennai Super Kings' spin prowess outplay Mumbai Indians?

