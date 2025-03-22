user
Meerut murder case: Love, lies & celebrations — WATCH Muskan, Sahil play Holi, celebrate after killing Saurabh

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla brutally murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput, storing his body in a cement-filled drum. Days later, they celebrated Holi and her birthday. Manipulation, fake signs, and a chilling crime unravel in this shocking case.

Love, lies, murder & celebrations: Muskan, Sahil play Holi, celebrate birthday after killing Saurabh (WATCH) ddr
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

Meerut has been shaken by the shocking murder of ex-merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, who was brutally killed, dismembered, and left to rot in a cement-filled plastic drum—allegedly by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla.

As disturbing as the crime itself is, what followed has left people outraged. Videos have emerged indicating that just days after the gruesome act, Muskan and Sahil were seen celebrating Holi, smiling for the camera as if nothing had happened.

 

The crime, committed on March 4, was uncovered only this Tuesday when police recovered Saurabh’s remains. The case has exposed an elaborate murder plot that Muskan had allegedly been devising for months.

According to SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, Muskan manipulated Sahil by exploiting his grief over his late mother. She convinced him—through fake Snapchat messages—that his deceased mother had been reincarnated and was guiding him to kill Saurabh.

The chilling sequence of events began when Saurabh returned from London to surprise Muskan on her birthday, only to walk into a premeditated death trap. Investigations reveal that Muskan had purchased two knives days before the murder under the guise of cutting chicken and had faked anxiety to obtain sedatives. On the night of the crime, Saurabh was drugged before being brutally murdered and beheaded. His remains were concealed in a plastic drum for nearly two weeks.

Shockingly, during this time, Muskan and Sahil carried on with life as usual. Videos show them celebrating Holi, their faces smeared with color, and Muskan feeding Sahil cake on her birthday.

They were also spotted enjoying a getaway together.

Both have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence, with police still verifying Muskan’s claims that Saurabh had lied about his job. Meanwhile, Muskan’s parents have disowned her and demanded the harshest punishment. Her father declared her “unfit for society,” while her mother insisted, “She should be hanged till death.”

Also read: Meerut murder case: Eerie twist as cops find tantric, satanic graffiti in accomplice’s room

As authorities dig deeper into the macabre crime, the case stands as a chilling testament to manipulation, deception, and the darkest corners of human nature.

