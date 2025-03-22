IPL 2025: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla speaks about security concerns for KKR-LSG clash due to Ram Navmi

Read Full Article

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla on Saturday said that the BCCI is yet to decide on moving the April 6 IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants out of Kolkata after the Kolkata police as the Cricket Association of Bengal to do so as the game was on the same day as Ram Navmi.

"We are in conversation with the Kolkata Police. So far, nothing has been decided. Kolkata Police is cooperating. We will find a way out. No decision has been made yet. The IPL management is in conversation with the Kolkata Police. CAB and IPL management are trying to find a solution," Rajiv Shukla said while speaking to ANI.

Rajeev Shukla on growth of the IPL

Further, the 65-year-old said that the craze for the tournament will be double in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

"The 18th season of IPL is starting today. It has been 18 years, and today is its inaugural match in Kolkata. IPL keeps on increasing every year; its influence keeps on increasing, its viewership keeps on increasing, and its craze keeps on increasing. This time also, the craze of IPL will double, and it will be very high. People are not only coming to the stadium in large numbers but are also very excited about it. So I think this season will also be very successful, and today's match will be very exciting..." the BCCI vice-president added.

Snehasish Ganguly requested BCCI to shift KKR-LSG match out of Kolkata

Earlier, President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Snehasish Ganguly said that for the match on April 6 on Ram Navami, Kolkata Police has clearly said that they will not be able to provide security.

"They (Kolkata Police) have requested us to reschedule the match. We have requested BCCI but they have not replied whether the match will be rescheduled or shifted to a new location... Kolkata Police has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to reschedule the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on April 6, citing heavy security deployment across the city for Ram Navami," Ganguly told ANI.

Meeraj Khalid, Kolkata Police's Joint CP (HQ), said that they have written to CAB to reschedule the match. "We have requested to reschedule the match, but we have not received any response from them," he said.

