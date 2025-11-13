Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati hailed the Balijatra festival as a symbol of unity and shared prosperity. Speaking in Cuttack, he said it carries a message that seas connect civilizations, urging youth to revive this spirit.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday said that the historic Balijatra festival carries a timeless message for humanity that the seas were never meant to divide, but to connect.

A Symbol of Unity and Shared Prosperity

Speaking at the Valedictory Ceremony of the Historical Balijatra in Cuttack, he said the festival stands as a living symbol of goodwill, unity, and shared prosperity. "When guided by goodwill, trade and travel can unite civilisations, bringing harmony where politics may fail," the Governor said, calling Balijatra a celebration of both prosperity and morality.

Recalling a Glorious Maritime Heritage

He described the festival as a magnificent testament to Odisha's eternal spirit, weaving together the courage of Kalinga's ancient seafarers, the Sadhaba Puas, and the creativity of modern Odisha into one unbroken thread of glory.

Recalling the maritime heritage of Kalinga, Kambhampati said the brave seafarers once sailed from the banks of the Mahanadi to distant lands such as Sri Lanka, Java, Sumatra, Bali, and Cambodia, carrying not only goods but also the light of art, language, and faith. Their voyages, he said, proved that the sea is a bridge linking hearts and civilisations.

A Call to the Youth

Calling Balijatra a "mirror of the Odia soul," the Governor said true wealth lies in the resilience and artistry of the people. He urged the youth to awaken the spirit of the Sadhaba Puas by exploring new horizons in technology, innovation, and sustainable enterprise.

Commendations and Future Aspirations

Kambhampati commended the State Government and the Cuttack District Administration for their efforts in organising the festival and lauded the Rs 200 crore Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project. He also appreciated the initiative to seek UNESCO World Heritage status for Balijatra and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting India's maritime heritage globally.

"Balijatra is not the end of a celebration," he said, "but the continuation of a journey of courage, creativity, and compassion."

Among others, Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain; Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal; Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous; and Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)