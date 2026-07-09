The Uttarakhand government is investigating alleged donation misappropriation at Badrinath Dham. Some priests demand a CBI probe for transparency. CM Dhami vows strict action, and a case has been filed against an official's personal assistant.

Even as the Uttarakhand government has taken serious note of the alleged misappropriation of donations at Badrinath Dham and initiated action, some priests are demanding investigation by a central agency to ensure full transparency.

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Priests Demand CBI Investigation

Speaking to ANI, Bhaskar Purohit, a priest from Jammu and Kashmir, suggested a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. "Corruption was at its peak during May-June season, yet no reports surfaced... If the CBI were to be involved in the investigation, everything would become clear... Have you heard of anyone from Badrinath going to jail?," he asked.

Government's Response and Action

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday responded strongly to the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities related to donations and offerings at the Badrinath temple, saying "crime is a heinous sin, akin to cow slaughter." He said a committee has been formed and the police have initiated a preliminary investigation. He reiterated that no guilty person would be spared and strict action would be taken against them.

FIR Lodged Against Official's Aide

A criminal case was registered against Pramod Nautiyal, a Personal Assistant in the Office of the Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), following allegations of illegal diversion of temple offerings. The FIR was lodged at the Badrinath Police Station under Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The complaint, filed by the BKTC, accused Nautiyal of unlawfully misappropriating temple funds for personal gain. (ANI)