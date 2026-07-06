Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal has demanded a judicial probe into allegations of donation theft at Badrinath Dham. The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has constituted its own inquiry panel to investigate the matter circulating on social media.

Congress Demands Judicial Probe

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal on Monday demanded a judicial probe into fresh allegations of donation theft that surfaced at the Badrinath Dham temple. This comes amid the ongoing Ram Mandir donation embezzlement row. He stated that the "sanctity" of Sanatan Dharma followers was hurt due to the Ram Mandir donation row. Similarly, a matter has come to light in the Badrinath Dham temple.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Congress leader said that serious allegations of theft in temples, irregularities involving diamonds and jewels, and mismanagement of offerings have emerged against the people appointed by the "power establishment". "Just as the sanctity of the faith of crores of Sanatan Dharma followers was tampered with in the Ram Mandir, a similar issue has now come to light regarding Shri Badrinath Dham. Serious allegations have surfaced against individuals appointed by the power establishment, accusing them of theft in temples, irregularities involving diamonds-jewels, and mismanagement of offerings. I demand that this entire matter be investigated by a joint assembly committee or through a judicial probe," Godiyal posted on X.

Temple Committee Initiates Inquiry

On July 4, Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Hemant Dwivedi said the committee has constituted an inquiry panel to investigate the matter and that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty amid allegations circulating on social media regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham.

In a self-made video, Dwivedi said the Temple Committee had taken the allegations circulating on social media seriously and initiated action within 24 hours. "Regarding the news and allegations circulating on social media concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, I wish to state that the Temple Committee has taken this matter very seriously. Notices--specifically show-cause notices--have already been issued by our Chief Executive Officer to all employees and officials involved in the counting process," he said.

Dwivedi said an inquiry committee had been constituted with immediate effect and that its findings would be made public. "An inquiry committee has also been constituted with immediate effect. This committee will conduct its investigation and submit a report as soon as possible, which will be made public. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty, as this is a highly sensitive issue that we are treating with the utmost seriousness, given the deep faith millions of people place in this holy shrine. All necessary actions were initiated within 24 hours," he added.

Chairman Refutes 'Personal Secretary' Claims

The BKTC Chairman also refuted claims circulating on social media regarding the involvement of his "personal secretary" in the matter. "I also wish to clarify a point regarding claims circulating on social media about the 'Chairman's personal secretary.' I want to make it clear that I do not have a personal secretary; all these individuals are Temple Committee employees. The person being referred to as the 'personal secretary' is actually a regular employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee," he said. (ANI)